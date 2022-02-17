Armata Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Details can be found below:
BioCom California's 12th Annual Global Life Science Partnering Conference (February 22-24, 2022)
Location:
Format:
The Lodge at Torrey Pines, San Diego, California
Corporate Presentation
Date:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Time:
3:30 PM – 3:45 PM PT
Presenter:
Pierre Kyme, Vice President Corporate Development
2nd Annual Chardan Microbiome Medicines Summit (March 1, 2022)
Format:
Date:
Virtual Corporate Presentation
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM ET
Presenter:
Brian Varnum, Chief Executive Officer
To register for the Chardan event, please use the following link: Chardan Metagenomics and Microbiome Medicines Summit
About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.
Media Contacts:
At Armata:
Steve Martin
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
858-800-2492
Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569
