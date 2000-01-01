An Insider Just Bought Shares of Air T Inc; Could This Stock Be a Value Opportunity?

GuruFocus data shows that the CEO and 10% owner N/A purchased 2200 shares in Air T Inc ( AIRT) at 2022-22-15.

Insiders buying shares of stock in their companies can be a good sign. This could indicate that insiders have become optimistic about the company's future. It is worthwhile to pay attention to insider trades as they have a greater understanding of their company than most people. Let's now take a closer look at the insider purchase to determine if Air T Inc is worthy of investor attention.

Nicholas Swenson trades

Nicholas Swenson purchased 0 shares over the last year.

Nicholas Swenson is likely to have been long-term stockholders of their company. This may be good news for stock future.

Trends from the inside

Investors may be unsure if the buys of one insider are really that significant. Is the stock being bought by other insiders or is it being sold?

Air T Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 19 insider buys over the last year. In the meantime, there were 0 insider sales in that same period.

Insider purchases are more appealing than insider sales to us. This is a sign of a positive trend in the company's owners and top executives. Insiders buying more stock means that it's more likely the stock will be undervalued.

Valuation

Air T Inc shares traded at $24.65 per share on Nicholas Swenson’s latest buy. The stock now has a market capitalization of $70.917 million.

This ratio is lower than the 15.47 industry median and is also higher than the historical average price-earnings.

Air T Inc's price is $24.65 with a GuruFocus value of $16.92. This gives it a price to-GF-Value ratio (or 1.46). The stock's GF Value is significant overvalued.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.