Revitalist Partners with Herzing University to Develop Psychiatric Mental Health Professionals as Educational Leaders

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Herzing University to facilitate the certification of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. Herzing University will provide tuition bursaries to all Revitalist employees who register in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Post Master’s Certificate (PMHNP PMC) through to March 31, 2023. A post master’s certificate (PMC), also referred to as a “post-graduate” certificate, is designed for nurses who hold a Master+of+Science+in+Nursing+%28MSN%29+degree and seek additional certification in psychiatric nursing.

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners play a vital role at Revitalist in providing ketamine assisted psychotherapy as well as transcranial magnetic stimulation. They are the primary providers capable of performing new patient evaluations and follow-up appointments, reviewing patient charts and lab results, monitoring and documenting medication, adjusting patient care strategies, responding promptly to patient questions and concerns, and working with additional healthcare staff to deliver the best possible psychiatric care.

Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist, commented: “The affiliation with Herzing University is an honor and we are thrilled to offer our nursing staff the opportunity to achieve their PMHNP providing them with the academic knowledge, skills and expertise to apply to their work at Revitalist every day. Our goal is to improve global healthcare and providing our staff with opportunities for growth and development in psychiatric nursing is another step in that direction.”

ABOUT HERZING UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1965 by Henry and Suzanne Herzing, the family legacy continues with their daughter, Renée Herzing, as Herzing University's president. A private, non-profit institution, Herzing University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the “Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs” for the tenth consecutive year. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. They operate at 10 campuses across 7 states, as well as offer online programs.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. The company proudly practices translational medicine which is supported by three main pillars: benchside, bedside and community, with a goal to improve the global healthcare system significantly. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Twitter: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

Facebook: %40RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.+%0A

Instagram: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

LinkedIn: %40RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005077/en/