PulteGroup Announces Second Centex Community in Tucson

PulteGroup is proud to announce the opening of its second Tucson-area Centex community, Entrada+La+Coraza+at+Rancho+Sahuarita, located just south of the city along I-19 in the beautiful master plan of Rancho Sahuarita. The new-construction community offers the ideal balance of location and affordability with single- and two-story homes perfect for first time home buyers and growing families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005214/en/

Entrada La Coraza at Rancho Sahuarita to open April 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Entrada La Coraza at Rancho Sahuarita will offer affordably-priced homes with valuable standard features designed to help buyers more easily realize the joys and benefits of homeownership,” said Rebecca Lundberg, Arizona division president of PulteGroup. “Pulte Homes has a long history of building within the Rancho Sahuarita community, and we are thrilled to be expanding our community offerings to serve even more buyers.”

Entrada La Coraza at Rancho Sahuarita homes will include energy-efficient floor plans, professionally designed interior color packages that take the guesswork out of customizing a home, and highly sought-after features. Buyers can look forward to move-in ready homes that include front yard landscaping, a washer and dryer, refrigerator, window blinds on front windows, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Residents of Entrada La Coraza will have access to a wealth of area features, including the 10-acre Sahuarita lake; neighborhood parks with picnic areas and tot lot; a 5,000 sq. ft. fitness facility with aerobics studio, fitness equipment, locker rooms, and meeting rooms; a splash park with water slides; miniature golf; a basketball court; two tennis courts; and an eight-lane lap pool and spa.

Families with school-age children will have easy access to their schools as the Sahuarita Primary, Middle and High Schools are located just outside of the community. Other area amenities include the Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, the Sahuarita Aquatic Center, and the Sahuarita Public Library.

Entrada La Coraza at Rancho Sahuarita will be located at 812 W Calle Falerno, Sahuarita. Interested buyers can visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centex.com%2Fhomes%2Farizona%2Ftucson%2Fsahuarita%2Fentrada-la-coraza-at-rancho-sahuarita-210845 to learn more about the community and join the Interest List to be notified about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more.

About Centex

Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit centex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005214/en/