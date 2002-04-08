Surna Cultivation Technologies to Exhibit at Upcoming Spring Trade Conferences

Will Also Join Indoor Ag-Con Panel of Grow Room HVAC Experts



Louisville, Colorado, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. ( CEAD), today announced its participation in the upcoming trade conferences listed below:

Indoor Ag-Con , Las Vegas, NV, February 28 – March 1: Surna is exhibiting at booth 2023. Surna’s Technical Estimator, Ian Atkins, P.E., is joining a panel, “HVAC – What’s Right for Your Grow” March 1 at 3:30 p.m. local time. Mr. Atkins sizes and develops cost estimates for HVACD systems for indoor agriculture facilities and has focused his career on climate control in CEA since finishing his Master’s degree four years ago. He is licensed as a mechanical engineer in the State of California and holds BS and MS degrees in Biological Systems Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

NeCann, Boston, MA, March 18-20: This conference consistently attracts the largest number of cannabis industry professionals in the Northeast. Surna is exhibiting at booth 207.





Lift & Co. Expo , Toronto, ON, May 12-15: This is the largest cannabis event in Canada, providing a can’t miss opportunity to connect & move forward with the industry. Surna is exhibiting at booth 609.



“We are enjoying face to face opportunities again with our clients and potential clients,” said Jamie English, Surna’s Vice President of Marketing Communications. “These events attract business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, and policy influencers. We are excited to exhibit, and we expect to foster existing relationships, educate prospective customers, and increase brand awareness for our complete array of products and services.”

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

303.993.5271