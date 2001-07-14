ZoomInfo Ranked as Top-5 Global Software Seller and Best Marketing Product by G2

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has been named one of the Top Software Sellers and Best Marketing Products worldwide in 2022 by G2.

ZoomInfo’s placements improved significantly on G2’s annual Best Software lists, as the company climbed into the third spot in the Best+Marketing+and+Digital+Advertising+Products category and the fifth spot in the Best+Global+Software+Sellers category. The rankings were formulated based on verified reviews provided by customers and analyzed by G2’s unique algorithm which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence.

In addition, Chorus, ZoomInfo’s conversation intelligence software, has been named one of the Best+Software+Products, Highest+Satisfaction+Products, and Best+Mid-Market+Products for 2022, ranking second in each category.

“The bar is astronomically high when it comes to satisfying customers in the globally competitive software industry and we’re here to raise it even higher,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “This increasingly positive feedback boosts our influence among the most recognizable names in software and proves we strive to provide our customers with the most trustworthy solutions to drive their revenue. Our growth is a direct result of their success and satisfaction.”

ZoomInfo ranked among the 2022:

Top 50 Global Software Companies

Top 50 Best Enterprise Products

Top 50 Best Mid-Market Products

Top 50 Best Small Business Products

Top 50 Best Marketing Products

Top 50 Best Office Products

Top 100 Satisfaction Products

Top 100 Best Software Products

Chorus ranked among the 2022:

Top 50 Best Enterprise Products

Top 50 Best Mid-Market Products

Top 50 Best Small Business Products

Top 50 Best Sales Products

Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products

Top 100 Best Software Products

Top 100 Fastest Growing Products

“Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms,” said G2 Co-Founder and CEO Godard Abe. “We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

Chorus has also been recognized with a 2022 Most+Loved+Award by TrustRadius, highlighted as one of the top products among more than 25,000 software companies.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005245/en/