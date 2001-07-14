First Republic Bank Announces Two Board Appointments

First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, announced that Shilla Kim-Parker, CEO & Co-Founder of online retailer Thrilling, has been named to First Republic Bank’s Board of Directors effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005369/en/

Shilla Kim-Parker, Newly Appointed Board Member, First Republic Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Kim-Parker, 39, is an entrepreneur and executive whose background includes leadership, operations and digital strategy roles for Disney’s Television Group, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and J.P. Morgan. In 2018, she co-founded Thrilling, a venture capital-backed digital marketplace that connects nearly 1,000 vintage boutiques across the U.S. with shoppers around the world. Kim-Parker is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

Kim-Parker said: “First Republic is an exemplary, service-driven organization that cares deeply about its clients, colleagues and communities. I’m honored to be joining a company that each day truly demonstrates its values and commitment to all of its stakeholders.”

The bank also announced that Jim+Herbert, Founder and Co-CEO of First Republic Bank, has been reappointed to the Board of Directors also effective today.

Herbert said: “First Republic’s ability to consistently provide exceptional client service reflects the enduring strength of our business model and continues to drive our organic growth. Our leadership team is doing a fantastic job, and I look forward to resuming my board service with a continued focus on forward-looking strategy and our culture of service, collaboration and empowerment.”

George G.C. Parker, Acting Chairman, said: “Shilla is a dynamic and experienced leader who shares First Republic’s values. Her digital media experience and entrepreneurial background are a terrific complement to the Board, as we continue to focus on strategies that attract and retain our next generation of clients. We’re also very pleased to reappoint Jim to the Board. As our Founder, his commitment to and passion for First Republic’s client-focused, service model is unparalleled and meaningfully supports our ongoing success.”

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005369/en/