SES Announces Participation in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, announced today that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm EST.

Dr. Qichao Hu, CEO of SES, will provide an overview of SES’s strategic initiatives and technology roadmap in Li-Metal batteries. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s fireside chat, please see below for details and click here to register for the event.

Event: WTR Fireside Chat Series: Dr. Qichao Hu, CEO of SES AI Corp

Date: February 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 P.M. (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual Conference

Company Webcasting Link: Fireside+Chat%3A+SES+AI+Corp.+%28SES%29+CEO+Dr.+Qichao+Hu+Will+Provide+an+Overview+of+the+Company%27s+Strategic+Initiatives+and+Li-Metal+Technology+Roadmap+-+1531313+%28webcasts.com%29

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai%2Finvestors%2F

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

