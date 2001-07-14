Northern Trust's 2022 Wealth Planning Symposium to Focus on Bold Ideas for Redefining Wealth

Northern Trust has announced its second-annual Wealth Planning Symposium, which will bring together more than 30 experts from the legal and financial services industries to share cutting-edge strategies that will help shape the future of wealth management.

The virtual seminar will be on Thursday, April 28, from 9:50 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. Registration can be found here; qualified professionals can earn up to six continuing education credits.

The theme of this year’s symposium, “Wealth, Redefined,” builds on The Northern Trust Institute’s 2022 Wealth+Planning+Outlook, which examines how shifting values, primarily driven by the global pandemic, have given investors the resolve to pursue what matters most in our rapidly changing world.

“We have witnessed a heightened awareness of purpose for many, including a desire to promote one’s values in all aspects of life, in particular through more deliberate investing and giving,” said Northern Trust Chief Fiduciary Officer Pamela Lucina. “Our Wealth Planning Symposium will bring together industry leaders with bold insights on the most pressing topics, such as the fintech revolution, redesigning the notion of retirement and fiduciary ESG investing.”

The sessions include:

In-depth Look at the House of Gucci: Explore the ethical issues confronted by the Gucci family advisors and discuss wealth planning issues for business-owning families.

Explore the ethical issues confronted by the Gucci family advisors and discuss wealth planning issues for business-owning families. Planning for a Redefined Finish Line: Focus on sophisticated planning strategies for retirees who are focusing more on entrepreneurial endeavors in their next chapter.

Focus on sophisticated planning strategies for retirees who are focusing more on entrepreneurial endeavors in their next chapter. Bitcoin, Blockchain and Crypto: Reimagining wealth amid the fintech revolution and exploring the fiduciary and legal impact of digital accounts.

Reimagining wealth amid the fintech revolution and exploring the fiduciary and legal impact of digital accounts. Navigating the Mental Health Minefield: Planning for beneficiaries with mental health and addiction challenges.

Planning for beneficiaries with mental health and addiction challenges. Modern Philanthropy: New giving strategies, with emphasis on flexibility, community benefit and measurable impact.

Keynote speaker Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and bestselling author, will lead a discussion on why everyone should continually question old assumptions and embrace new ideas and perspectives, an important consideration during this time of change caused by the pandemic.

“Our second-annual Wealth Planning Symposium will highlight expert solutions and insights to the most pressing issues confronting affluent individuals and families today,” said Northern Trust Wealth Management President Steven L. Fradkin. “Focusing on the changing needs of executives, business owners and multi-generational families, and collaborating with their advisors, is essential as we co-create the best advice to help clients optimize their wealth, holistically, over time.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $371.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005251/en/