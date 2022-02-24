Barclays Announces the Upcoming Ticker Change for the iPath ® Shiller CAPE TM ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it plans to change the ticker for its iPath® Shiller CAPETM Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”). The ETNs are currently listed on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol “CAPE”.

The current and proposed ticker symbol for the ETNs is listed in the table below. The ticker symbol change will be effective prior to the open of trading on February 24, 2022.

ETN Name Current ETN Ticker New ETN Ticker iPath® Shiller CAPETM ETNs CAPE CAPD

Anyone considering investing in the ETNs or continuing to hold the ETNs should consider the risks described in the prospectus for the ETNs when making an investment decision and consult with their broker or financial adviser to evaluate their investment in the ETNs.

The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk Considerations" below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

The prospectus relating to the ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the SEC website at: www.sec.gov, as well as on the product website at the link listed below: https%3A%2F%2Fipathetn.barclays%2Fcapeprospectus

Barclays is the issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the Issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors:

Directly contact Barclays at [email protected] or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information

Individual investors:

Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at [email protected] or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990

You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a full-service corporate and investment bank.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the applicable inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index level has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Issuer Redemption: Barclays Bank PLC will have the right to redeem or call the ETNs (in whole but not in part) at its sole discretion and without your consent on any trading day on or after the inception date until and including maturity.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock markets or the U.S. Treasury market, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Dynamic Allocation and Strategy Risk: The value of the index will depend upon the success of the index in dynamically allocating among the Sector Indices. The allocation among the Sector Indices is based upon a proprietary index methodology sponsored by Barclays Bank PLC that may not provide outperformance relative to any alternative allocation among the Sector Indices or a diversified portfolio generally, and is made in accordance with pre-defined weightings that may not be optimal.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: The liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: Except with respect to the circumstances described above or as otherwise specified in the applicable product prospectus, you must redeem at least the minimum number of ETNs specified in the applicable product prospectus at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the product prospectus.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. There are restrictions on the minimum number of ETNs you may redeem directly with the issuer as specified in the applicable prospectus. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

“Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Core Sector Index" is a trademark of Barclays Bank PLC.

“CAPE®” is a registered trademark of RSBB-I, LLC ("RSBB") and has been licensed for certain purposes by Barclays Bank PLC.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by Barclays Bank PLC. S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC (“SPFS”). These trademarks have been licensed to SPDJI and its affiliates and sublicensed to Barclays Bank PLC for certain purposes. The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Core Sector Index (the "Index") which is based on the S&P 500® and the Sector Indices is not sponsored or endorsed by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”), but is published with their consent. The ETNs based on the Index are not sponsored or endorsed by S&P Dow Jones Indices or any of their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETNs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance.

The Shiller Barclays CAPE US Index Family has been developed in part by RSBB, LLC, the research principal of which is Robert J. Shiller. RSBB, LLC is not an investment advisor and does not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Index Family or any data or methodology either included therein or upon which it is based. RSBB, LLC shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions therein and makes no warranties expressed or implied, as to the performance or results experienced by any party from the use of any information included therein or upon which it is based, and expressly disclaims all warranties of the merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect thereto, and shall not be liable for any claims or losses of any nature in connection with the use of such information, including but not limited to, lost profits or punitive or consequential damages even, if RSBB, LLC is advised of the possibility of same.

© 2022 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

