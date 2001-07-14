Cross Country Healthcare Brands Win Multiple ClearlyRated 2022 Best of Staffing® Awards

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, is proud to announce it has won several of ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing awards. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+of+Staffing+Award+winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

“Now more than ever, our healthcare and educational professionals and clients need a partner that can help them navigate these uniquely challenging times,” said Kevin C. Clark, Cross Country Healthcare co-founder and CEO. “These awards reflect the trust and personal connections we have built with each of them by providing the highest level of service across all our brands to truly make a difference and positively impact the communities they serve every day.”

On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”

Cross Country Healthcare companies that received 2022 Best of Staffing Awards include:

Cross Country Allied

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent 5-Year Diamond Award Winner

Cross Country Education

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Cross Country Healthcare Workforce Solutions

2022 Best of Staffing® Client Award Winner

Cross Country Locums

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent 5-Year Diamond Award Winner

2022 Best of Staffing® Client Award Winner

2022 Best of Staffing® Client 5-Year Diamond Award Winner

2022 Best of Staffing® Client 10-Year Diamond Award Winner

Cross Country Medical Staffing Network

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Cross Country Nurses

2022 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care.

As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage’s inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders. Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearlyrated.com%2Fsolutions%2F.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

