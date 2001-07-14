Synthos Selects Sopheon as Innovation Management System for its Newly Acquired Facility in Germany

Sopheon today announced that Synthos Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of synthetic rubber, has agreed to deploy Sopheon%26rsquo%3Bs+Accolade+innovation+system in one of its production plants, Synthos Schkopau GMBH.

Serving over 3,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Synthos is one of the global leaders in the chemical industry, offering products in a wide range of industries, including transportation, agriculture, packaging and construction. The company’s development strategy includes, among others, a commitment to produce 100% sustainable products by 2030.

Sopheon provides industry leaders like Synthos with a single innovation system that helps chemical+companies+automate+new+product+development+%28NPD%29 and align research and development (R&D), processing and commercialization. Methodology agnostic, Sopheon’s Accolade is a highly scalable solution that supports exceptionally large portfolios with thousands of projects and thousands of users across multiple regions.

“Shifting innovation and new product development priorities toward processing chemicals that fit with the circular economy can be a significant challenge for some chemical companies. But Synthos is proving to be a leader in the industry march forward,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “By providing a single source of truth that brings transparency to information and processes, Sopheon Accolade’s centralized system will assist Synthos in promoting best practices for new product development, improving process automation and compressing the time it takes to get renewable products to market.”

Enriched by experience with hundreds of long-standing, blue-chip customers, Sopheon provides the ability to control and manage innovation and new product development programs and pipelines more effectively and efficiently. Sopheon solutions deliver an innovation decision command center that gives companies complete visibility, smarter decision-making and better time to value.

