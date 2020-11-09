RETA LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RETA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Reata investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Reata securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Reata during the relevant time frame, you have until February 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

