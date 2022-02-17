Revere Securities Initiates Coverage on Volta Inc. with a "Buy" Opinion Rating and Target of $11

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities LLC. Initiated fundamental research coverage today on Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), with a "Buy" opinion rating and a target price of $11. Volta is an international company that is building charging stations for electric vehicles (EV), and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

"We believe that the relatively unique business model, combined with the growth opportunities and anticipated incentives provide a compelling argument for investors to purchase shares of this growth company," according to Scott Fullman, Chief Strategies at Revere Securities.

A copy of the report can be found at www.reveresecurities.com/research/volta

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB

