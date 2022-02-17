Sonim and AdvanceTec Introduce 'Made in the U.S.' Accessories for Rugged XP3plus Phone

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) and AdvanceTec Industries have teamed up to launch a broad portfolio of made in the U.S. products, including handsfree accessories, multi-bay chargers, battery chargers, headsets and remote speaker microphones.

AdvanceTec manufactures Sonim compatible products from its 30,000 square-foot facility in Miami. This facility includes product development, tool and mold making, plastic injection molding, and high-speed surface mount equipment. AdvanceTec's control of its supply chain and manufacturing has allowed it to avoid most of the pains associated with the pandemic and the global supply chain crisis.

"AdvanceTec was able to deliver multi-bays within two weeks to a major Sonim client to allow for a seamless transition from land mobile radios to Sonim phones, and avoid deployment delays," said John Graff, Sonim Chief Marketing Officer. "Our rugged flip phone is Sonim's highest volume product, and the complete accessory offering for the XP3plus from AdvanceTec helps accelerate rugged mobility deployments in a wide variety of applications."

AdvanceTec offers the broadest portfolio of U.S.-made XP3plus accessories, including:

A handsfree vehicle kit that improves sound quality, driver safety, and is the perfect companion for Push-to-Talk (PTT) communications. The vehicle kit consists of a junction box, 10 watt external speaker, remote PTT button, noise cancelling visor microphone and a power cable.

An affordable cradle with power to securely hold the XP3plus in vehicle, while providing continuous power.

A heavy-duty aluminum construction six bay charger that powers six XP3plus phones at 2.0A each, allowing for organized and reliable drop-in power.

For more information, visit Sonim Accessories.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

