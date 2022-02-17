Tomorrow.io Announces its Inaugural ESG and Climate Adaptation Awards

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tomorrow Companies Inc. ("Tomorrow.io"), developer of a leading platform for global weather and climate security, today announced the "Tomorrow.io ESG and Climate Adaptation Awards." The awards will be presented by Bruce Simpson at Tomorrow.io's third annual Weather Intelligence Conference on May 13 to recognize an elite group of companies excelling in their climate adaptation execution and sustainable operations strategies.

Tomorrow.io previously announced plans to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Pine Technology") (Nasdaq: PTOC, PTOCW, PTOCU).

"Every company is being challenged to meet sustainability and ESG goals," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-founder of Tomorrow.io. "As we look across the weather and climate technology landscape, we see activities focused on regulation, risk analysis and disclosure, but not much focus on taking action. Action is what the 'Tomorrow.io ESG and Climate Adaptation Awards' recognize and celebrate."

The "Tomorrow.io ESG and Climate Adaptation Awards" will include nominees across industries including aviation, energy, technology, logistics, sports/events and more. The nominees considered will include Tomorrow.io's more than 30,000 customers and developers, as well as external nominations which can be submitted via Tomorrow.io's website. In addition to leaders by industry, Tomorrow.io will recognize leaders in each of these sectors as well as a single overall winner as the most inspiring company of the year for their commitment to climate adaptation.

"While it's encouraging to see companies turn their eyes towards ESG, the truth is that greenwashing and deceptive PR campaigns are an all too real part of the movement," said Bruce Simpson, Senior Advisor at Blackstone. "What the ESG and climate adaptation awards represent is a unique focus on taking action, whether it's on predictive operational optimization, reducing carbon footprints, improving safety protocols or social impact."

Nominee selections and additional details about the "Tomorrow.io ESG and Climate Adaptation Awards" will be announced in the weeks leading up to ClimaCon, Tomorrow.io's third annual weather intelligence conference this coming May. Details will include the panel judges to accompany Mr. Simpson in selecting winners. The winners will be announced at ClimaCon and via press release, with Tomorrow.io providing complete details on selection criteria and stories of each of the winning companies and operational leaders through the "Tomorrow.io ESG and Climate Adaptation Awards" website at https://info.tomorrow.io/esg-climate-adaptation-awards .

Tomorrow.io is The World's Weather and Climate Security Platform, helping countries, businesses, and individuals manage their weather and climate security challenges. The platform is fully customizable to any industry impacted by the weather. Customers around the world, including Uber, Delta, Ford, National Grid, and more use Tomorrow.io to dramatically improve operational efficiency. Tomorrow.io was built from the ground up to help teams prepare for the business impact of weather by automating decision-making and enabling climate adaptation at scale.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of targeting one or more businesses for its initial business combination. Pine Technology is led by CEO and Director Christopher Longo, the Founder and CEO of tech-focused commercial insurance managing general agent and brokerage, Novum Underwriting Partners, and the former CIO and COO of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AmTrust) and non-Executive Chairman Adam Karkowsky, who currently serves as the President of AmTrust. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. was founded in December 2020 and its Units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols PTOCU, PTOC, and PTOCW, respectively.

