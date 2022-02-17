BetMGM and SportsGrid Announce Strategic Partnership

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour sports wagering streaming network, announced today a strategic partnership concentrating on integrating BetMGM content across SportsGrid's original, live programming. The content will be supported by television and social media advertising.

"SportsGrid is making big waves in the streaming world, creating a new avenue for fans to consume sports betting content," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "This collaboration allows us to further expand BetMGM's reach to our fans through SportsGrid's nationwide broadcast network."

BetMGM's brand, odds and promotions will be incorporated into SportsGrid's most popular shows. Additionally, SportsGrid will have access to BetMGM's trading team and brand ambassadors to create unique insider content for the network.

Louis Maione, President and Co-Founder of SportsGrid, said, "We are proud to deliver real-time BetMGM data and intelligence to millions of sports fans. This relationship with a recognized leader in the industry helps us better super-serve the gaming community and further cements our position as the premier sports gaming and lifestyle network."

BetMGM is currently available in 21 markets and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

