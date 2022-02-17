BARTELL DRUGS EXPANDS HEALTH SELF-SCREENING OPTIONS WITH LAUNCH OF NEW HIGI SMART HEALTH STATIONS

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bartell Drugs (Bartell's), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), and Higi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Babylon (NYSE: BBLN), announced the roll out of enhanced health self-screening stations, now available at 50 Bartell's stores throughout the Puget Sound region. The partnership with Higi, a consumer health engagement company that provides a connected network of Smart Health Stations and digital health engagement tools, allows customers a free option to check their risk for hypertension, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

"These Higi self-screening stations are part and parcel of our goal to empower our customers to pursue whole health for life," said Helen Jung, director of pharmacy operations at Bartell's. "On top of the expertise and guidance provided by our pharmacy staff, we're excited to give our customers yet another tool to stay informed and stay well."

In addition to free health screenings, the Higi Stations offer interactive educational content focused on awareness, prevention and management of some of today's most pervasive chronic conditions. The FDA-cleared Higi Stations also allow customers to share the data collected and access relevant care resources via trusted health care partners, including Bartell's.

"We are thrilled to extend our health engagement platform to Bartell's shoppers, and to play a role in Bartell's commitment to the health of their shoppers," said Jeff Bennett, CEO at Higi. "As a new resource in Bartell's stores, shoppers now have access to learn about their health risks and find support via our digital education tools and personalized programs designed to help guide positive behavior change that can lead to improved outcomes for blood pressure management."

Coinciding with National Heart Month, Higi recently published its Health Guide, another health resource to guide users of its stations and digital platform in preventative heart health measures. The Health Guide program incorporates American Heart Association CarePlan technology and aims to help participants who may lack the time, knowledge, or resources to address their risk factors better understand and manage hypertension and empowers them to take action to work toward improved blood pressure.

Rite Aid Corporation has been a Higi partner for more than five years and is now expanding the benefit of the Higi Smart Health Stations to Bartell's customers. To find a Higi Station at a Bartell's near you, visit higi.com/locator.

About Bartell Drugs

Operating 68 locations in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties and serving the Northwest since 1890, Bartell Drugs is dedicated to providing extraordinary service that empowers customers to achieve whole health for life. Bartell Drugs is owned by Rite Aid Corporation. For more information on Bartell Drugs, visit www.bartelldrugs.com.

About Higi

Higi is a consumer health engagement company making it easier for all people to measure, track and act on their health data by bridging physical and digital touch points of the healthcare ecosystem. In service of health systems, health plans, retailers and consumer healthcare brands, Higi's omni-channel platform meets consumers in their communities, at home and on the go. Our partners connect with the consumers they care for through our nationwide network of nearly 10,000 FDA-cleared, free-to-use self-screening Smart Health Stations, home health devices, digital and mobile tools. The Higi platform addresses the needs of healthcare consumers across the care continuum through education designed to improve health literacy, disease specific assessments to inform risk stratification and drive digital navigation and connected care offerings to avoid unscheduled care and improve outcomes. With the ability to move this data into healthcare's workflows, Higi delivers digital health engagement at scale, creating actionable connections to the healthcare organizations that provide care and support.

