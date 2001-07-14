BrightView Landscapes Employee Group GROW Launches Regional Charity Event

As part of its commitment to give back to the communities in which it operates, employees at BrightView Landscapes have launched an ambitious multi-state charity event to support organizations that provide services for those affected by the widespread public health and economic impacts of the COVID pandemic.BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading landscaping services company, is mobilizing teams across the Southwestern United States as part of its Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance program, also known as ESG.

BrightView Landscapes CEO and President Andrew Masterman (left) works alongside members of the company's Phoenix, Ariz. operations in a recent volunteer event at Hope Women's Center. The event was organized by GROW, a BrightView Employee Resource Group that advocates for women in the male dominated commercial landscaping industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Spanning California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, the ongoing effort benefits six charities that fight homelessness, abuse, poverty, hunger and unemployment. The grassroots effort is spearheaded by members of the southwest chapter of BrightView’s landmark employee resource group, GROW (Growth in Relationships + Opportunities for Women), with beneficiaries of the volunteer drive selected by the group’s members.

“Our branches are deeply connected to their communities, so when a need surfaces, we feel it keenly and are moved to act,” said BrightView Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Amanda Orders. “I’m incredibly proud of our GROW members and all our team members who took initiative and continue to serve their communities with tremendous empathy. At BrightView, we are proud to take care of others, and this is truly a great example.”

Orders cofounded GROW with several other female BrightView executives in 2017.

BrightView GROW Southwest recently conducted its first three events, with more planned for February and March. To date, their impact includes:

Hope Women’s Center’s six locations provide a safe haven for at-risk women and girls to get back on their feet. Twenty-two volunteers, including BrightView President and CEO Andrew Masterman, sorted and packed food boxes for distribution, built diaper packages and welcome kits, assembled information packets and intake forms, wrote thank you notes, tagged stuffed animals for children, and conducted exterior landscape cleanup.

According to Project Marilyn, personal hygiene products are among the least donated supplies. As a result, women and teens without access to feminine hygiene products during their periods must resort to dangerous substitutes that pose a potentially serious health threat. Eleven BrightView employees in Las Vegas prepared 500 Project Marilyn bags and restocked supplies. Each bag contains enough products to carry a homeless, home insecure, or person living in a shelter through her period.

Father Joe’s Villages serves San Diegans experiencing homelessness and poverty, housing more than 2,500 people every night, providing therapeutic childcare and family services, healthcare, and employment and education services. Nine members of BrightView’s San Diego team supported Father Joe’s Villages’ food distribution, warehouse assistance, and super food pantry operations by building to-go food packages and staffing a drive-through distribution outlet.

Upcoming events include:

Dress for Success seeks to help women break the cycle of poverty, furnishing clients with professional attire to secure employment and building confidence to achieve their dreams. BrightView GROW Southwest is organizing a boutique sorting event, and provides ongoing philanthropic consulting services, including mentorship curriculum and career coaching.

Star of Hope provides crisis services and programs that offer women and families stability, personal development and hope. Each day, the center houses as many as 150 families and 180 single women. BrightView GROW Southwest is organizing a day of service to support the center’s meal services operations. A Resume and Interview Skills Workshop also is planned to support workforce development and education, helping residents achieve their employment goals and independent living.

In Garden Grove, Bracken’s Kitchen helps those in need through food rescue that reduces food waste and culinary training that empowers. BrightView GROW Southwest is organizing an event to prep and package produce boxes, daily meals, and perform other tasks needed by the organization.

Members of the media who are interested in attending or community members who would like to join these efforts are encouraged to contact BrightView’s Communications Department at [email protected] to receive updated event information.

BrightView GROW was conceived and founded to attract, promote, and retain women within BrightView. Led by a group of women committed to the mission-- and who volunteer their time to ensure its success-- GROW offers networking, professional development and leadership opportunities for the women of BrightView.

About BrightView:

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

