INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in C3.ai, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. C3 is the subject of a report published by Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC on February 16, 2022. The report alleges that the Company “has a pattern of exaggerated business claims and is using multiple strategic partnerships with well known companies such as Baker Hughes, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Microsoft,Google and Intel to project an aura as a successful enterprise artificial intelligence platform with limitless growth. In reality, we believe C3 has failed to gain broad market acceptance, is on its third rebrand, and its revenues are being propped up by an aggressively managed and struggling strategic partnership with Baker Hughes amounting to >30% of sales.” Based on this news, shares of C3 dropped in intraday trading on the same day.

