Lincoln Financial Group Mourns the Death of Board Member George W. Henderson III

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) Chairman of the Board Dr. William H. Cunningham today issued the following statement on the February 13 passing of Lincoln board of directors member George W. Henderson III:

“It was a privilege serving alongside George on Lincoln’s board, and we are all deeply saddened by his death. He was a respected business leader and a trusted advisor, but also a dear friend. His many contributions can be seen in Lincoln’s strength and success, leaving a tremendous legacy for which he will always be remembered.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to George’s friends and family, including his wife Lindsay,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group. “For decades, George advocated for Lincoln’s employees, customers and shareholders and did so with an open-minded approach and a sense of humor and humility. We will all miss him greatly.”

“George embodied the optimism of Lincoln,” said Ellen Cooper, executive vice president and CEO-Elect, Lincoln Financial Group. “He took great pride in his role on the board, always striving to do the right thing to ensure Lincoln remained an industry leader.”

Henderson was elected in 1995 to the board of directors for Jefferson Pilot, which later merged with Lincoln National Corporation. Previously, he had a distinguished career at Burlington Industries, Inc., where he held a variety of roles culminating in chairman of the board and chief executive officer before he retired from the company in 2003. Henderson also previously served as a member of the board of directors of Wachovia Corporation, Turnpike Properties, and Basset Furniture Industries. He also served on the Board of Visitors for the University of North Carolina (UNC) Kenan-Flagler Business School, in addition to several non-profit organizations.

