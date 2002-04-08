Teladoc Health Launches "Chronic Care Complete" As First Unified Chronic Condition Management Experience

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced the launch of Chronic Care Complete, a first-of-its-kind chronic condition management solution to help individuals improve their health outcomes while living with multiple chronic conditions. The solution provides members with a unified, comprehensive experience that leverages connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches, and support from physicians and mental health specialists when needed.



Currently, more than one in three adults live with multiple chronic conditions, with those conditions comprising 90 percent of all healthcare spending. Without appropriate care at the right time, chronic conditions can become acute, leading to greater illness and even death. Chronic Care Complete is designed to help people living with chronic conditions improve their health outcomes by providing personalized, high-quality support to address pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, weight management and mental health concerns. In this unique integrated program, eligible members will receive easy-to-use health monitoring devices such as connected glucometers and blood pressure cuffs, work with a certified Chronic Care Professionals (CCP) personal coach to set and achieve health goals, consult licensed therapists for mental health support, and access physicians who can review and adjust medications, order labs and provide care when needed. The program also applies personal health data, social determinants, preferences, clinical needs and more to drive timely, actionable outreach that results in more consistent healthy behaviors and better health outcomes.

Programs such as Chronic Care Complete, MyStrength Complete and Primary360, have been accelerated by the 2020 merger with Livongo, further developing Teladoc Health’s ability to deliver true whole-person care with fully integrated clinical and digital solutions that are responsive to market needs.

“People living with chronic conditions fully appreciate that their physical and mental health needs are intertwined,” said Donna Boyer, chief product officer at Teladoc Health. “Chronic Care Complete is a powerful and differentiated combination of our strengths and we are uniquely equipped to connect the full range of chronic care management services and ultimately drive better outcomes by caring for whole-person health needs.”

Chronic Care Complete will be made available to consumers through their health plans or employers. Teladoc Health will partner with clients to identify eligible members.

“The care experience provided by Chronic Care Complete is distinctively designed to assist and guide members through every step of their healthcare journey,” Boyer continued. “Take, for example, a member newly diagnosed with diabetes. They are not only relying on monitoring and coaching as they learn to live with their new diagnosis but will receive physician support for determining appropriate medications and adjustments, as well as mental health support for dealing with a potentially life-changing diagnosis.”

More information on Chronic Care Complete can be found at TeladocHealth.com.

