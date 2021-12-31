Doheny Asset Management Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Public Storage, Sells DraftKings Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, PSA, GD,
- Added Positions: PXD, DIS, T, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ENPH, HALO, BRMK, MCHP, GLD, HASI, TMUS, QCOM, ADI, AMZN, GOOG, PG, GILD, PSX, ABBV, XOM, VZ, STAG, DOW, EWBC, GOOGL, AVGO, COST, MPC, SBUX, WHD, DOCU, FCX, MU, MRK, EOG, SFL, LXP, MSFT, LLY, DEN, FANG, MGY, ABT, PEP, NVDA, LYV, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, DUK, KO, CRWD, SCHW, INTC, FATE, CHKP, AROC, ROKU, IBM,
- Sold Out: DKNG, CLF, PYPL, BE, APD, USB, TDOC, GH, EURN,
For the details of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doheny+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,603 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,060 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,667 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 29,229 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.09%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 32,745 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $349.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Reduced: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Doheny Asset Management still held 62,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.99%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $176.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.25%. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Doheny Asset Management still held 6,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.89%. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Doheny Asset Management still held 6,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 60.55%. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Doheny Asset Management still held 1,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT . Also check out:
1. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying