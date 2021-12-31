Doheny Asset Management Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Public Storage, Sells DraftKings Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, PSA, GD,

SOFI, SOFI, PSA, GD, Added Positions: PXD, DIS, T, CVX,

PXD, DIS, T, CVX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ENPH, HALO, BRMK, MCHP, GLD, HASI, TMUS, QCOM, ADI, AMZN, GOOG, PG, GILD, PSX, ABBV, XOM, VZ, STAG, DOW, EWBC, GOOGL, AVGO, COST, MPC, SBUX, WHD, DOCU, FCX, MU, MRK, EOG, SFL, LXP, MSFT, LLY, DEN, FANG, MGY, ABT, PEP, NVDA, LYV, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, DUK, KO, CRWD, SCHW, INTC, FATE, CHKP, AROC, ROKU, IBM,

AAPL, ENPH, HALO, BRMK, MCHP, GLD, HASI, TMUS, QCOM, ADI, AMZN, GOOG, PG, GILD, PSX, ABBV, XOM, VZ, STAG, DOW, EWBC, GOOGL, AVGO, COST, MPC, SBUX, WHD, DOCU, FCX, MU, MRK, EOG, SFL, LXP, MSFT, LLY, DEN, FANG, MGY, ABT, PEP, NVDA, LYV, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, DUK, KO, CRWD, SCHW, INTC, FATE, CHKP, AROC, ROKU, IBM, Sold Out: DKNG, CLF, PYPL, BE, APD, USB, TDOC, GH, EURN,

Investment company Doheny Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Public Storage, General Dynamics Corp, sells DraftKings Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2021Q4, Doheny Asset Management owns 91 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doheny+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,603 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,060 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,667 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 29,229 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.09% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 32,745 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $349.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Doheny Asset Management still held 62,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.99%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $176.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.25%. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Doheny Asset Management still held 6,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.89%. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Doheny Asset Management still held 6,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 60.55%. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Doheny Asset Management still held 1,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.