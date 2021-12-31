Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Aptiv PLC, Sells Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: ISRG, UNP, MCD, BX, SHOP, FLNC, BFAM, VUG,
- Added Positions: APTV, MA, TECH, AMZN, NFLX, PH, EL, BMBL, SNAP, TEL, MSCI, CMG, PYPL, ALGN, VEEV, LIN, BLL, IWF, ECL, MS, DHR, ROVR,
- Reduced Positions: FB, AAPL, V, NKE, AMD, ADBE, TEAM, NOW, SNOW, ABNB, INTU, CRM, GOOGL, GOOG, HLT, SQ, LULU, LOW, TSLA, NVDA, ZTS, CSGP, ASML, WDAY, MTCH, ADI, IQV, MCO, A, PAYO,
- Sold Out: EW, MELI, LCID, ONON, ADSK, TXN, ATCO, TSEM, INMD, DOCS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,211,136 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 583,666 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 347,191 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 344,538 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,849,304 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,207,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,565,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $252.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,231,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,303,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $698.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 180,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,487,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 2730.64%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,188,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.366700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,744,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 114.86%. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $403.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 631,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 877,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $305.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,087,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 48.45%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,292,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: On Holding AG (ONON)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in On Holding AG. The sale prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.
