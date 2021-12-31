Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Allstate Corp Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

1 minutes ago
Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Allstate Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allstate Corp. As of 2021Q4, Allstate Corp owns 743 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALLSTATE CORP
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 7,925,955 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.75%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 4,339,893 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,236,738 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.98%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 540,750 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.20%
  5. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 4,167,235 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Allstate Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,542,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Allstate Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 251,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Allstate Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Allstate Corp initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 133,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Allstate Corp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $298.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Allstate Corp initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Allstate Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.725900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 7,925,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 225.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,236,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 220.20%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 540,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 256.48%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 270.35%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 63,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.48%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2702.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Sold Out: (VER)

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.



