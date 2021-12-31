Allstate Corp Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: EEM, IVV, SUB, USB, SNOW, HLT, GPN, EOG, CPRT, ANSS, DDOG, NTRS, KMB, IFF, ABNB, EXPD, ADM, CBRE, CERN, SYF, AJG, BIO, NET, HUBS, CTLT, CHD, GNRC, SE, PLTR, ED, CE, LYV, ZI, BILL, TDOC, BWA, CVNA, LSXMK, CHKP, CZR, DVN, HII, EIX, FTNT, LVS, BBWI, VFC, KMX, AMC, ELAN, STX, CAH, ROL, BKR, WHR, ENPH, RE, BAH, CTRA, CLVT, DKNG, ASAN, PLUG, SOFI, SOFI, CPB, DISCK, LBTYK, KRG, RRX, CSR, DH, VSCO, SPB, STOR, SKT, PK, MGY, RLAY, CARG, APLS, MNRL, JAMF, JAMF,

IGSB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, NVDA, JPM, JNJ, EFA, UNH, BAC, V, HD, PFE, BRK.B, PG, USHY, XOM, MA, ACN, CSCO, DIS, AVGO, TMO, NFLX, VZ, T, ADBE, MRK, PEP, ABT, WMT, ABBV, CVX, CRM, WFC, PYPL, MDT, NKE, LIN, BMY, COST, QCOM, LLY, INTC, LOW, MCD, TXN, NOW, AMD, HON, RTX, AXP, DHR, UNP, UPS, PM, C, KO, IBM, SBUX, AMT, CVS, SCHW, NEE, GE, MS, PLD, INTU, SUI, TGT, CB, AMAT, BA, CAT, COP, SPGI, BKNG, ANTM, ADI, MDLZ, ZTS, AMGN, CI, GILD, LRCX, MU, PSA, ADSK, ADP, BLK, COF, DE, FCX, GS, REGN, TJX, TMUS, BX, SQ, VICI, MRNA, ATVI, A, MO, AVB, BDX, CDNS, CME, CL, CMCSA, ETN, ICE, KLAC, LMT, ORCL, SO, SNPS, EWC, CSX, CCI, D, EQIX, EL, FISV, ITW, MAR, MMC, MRVL, NDAQ, NSC, SRE, STE, MELI, KDP, GM, ARE, ALGN, BAX, CNC, EW, EXR, FDX, F, GD, LHX, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, MSI, PPL, PXD, ROST, NXPI, IQV, INVH, AFL, APD, AZO, FIS, ECL, MNST, MTCH, JCI, MTD, MCHP, MCO, NOC, ODFL, PPG, PAYX, PEG, O, RMD, ROP, SHW, SPG, WBA, TEL, MASI, PANW, CDW, ANET, LBRDK, QRVO, TWLO, ZM, AVTR, AEP, AON, BBY, CTAS, CTSH, STZ, DTE, EFX, EXC, FAST, FITB, GIS, WELL, HPQ, HST, MKTX, MCK, MPW, MOH, ORLY, PTC, PH, PGR, RF, ROK, SBAC, SWK, URI, VLO, VRTX, WCN, WM, WEC, XLNX, ZBRA, VMW, AWK, VRSK, DG, SSNC, KKR, KMI, MPC, WDAY, TWTR, GLPI, KEYS, FTV, TTD, CARR, MMM, AES, ABC, BLL, CPT, GLW, DHI, DLR, DLTR, ETR, EXPE, FR, HSY, TT, IP, IPG, LH, NTAP, ON, OKE, PKI, TTWO, TER, TSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, WAB, WMB, L, DFS, LYB, ARMK, ETSY, HPE, SNAP, ROKU, MDB, CTVA, OTIS, SPY, AAP, ALB, HES, AMP, AIRC, ACGL, BF.B, CNP, LNG, CINF, CCK, DD, DRE, EMN, ELS, EQR, GPC, PEAK, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, JBHT, LKQ, LEN, MLM, NVR, NEM, ES, NUE, PFG, DGX, REG, LSI, TSCO, UHS, WTW, WYNN, XEL, YUM, ULTA, MSCI, SBRA, HCA, FBHS, AMH, BURL, GDDY, MGP, IR, DELL, PINS, UBER, ALNY, AFG, APH, CLX, CAG, DRI, DVA, DOV, FMC, FNF, HAL, KR, LII, MAS, NRG, NWL, NVAX, PHM, RSG, SBNY, TXT, VTR, GWW, CMG, LULU, FANG, REXR, FWONK, CFG, Z, COLD, AMED, LUMN, CCEP, SITC, ESS, HAS, INCY, TAP, SYK, UDR, WY, HEI.A, ROIC, AGNC, HPP, VST, LW, Y, AIG, AIZ, BJRI, BK, BSX, CCL, CSGP, CUZ, XRAY, DUK, DISH, EMR, FLR, BEN, HIG, KEY, KRC, LHCG, MGM, MET, MYGN, NEOG, NUS, OXY, PCAR, PNC, PRU, RBA, WRK, SIVB, SGEN, SNA, TRV, STT, SHOO, TROW, TRMB, UGI, KMPR, MTN, WLL, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, SPR, PODD, CHTR, FRC, AL, APTV, ZWS, PSX, NSTG, VEEV, VNOM, HQY, PGRE, GKOS, KHC, OLLI, HWM, OKTA, ECVT, BAND, ZS, EQH, UTZ, CVET, AMCR, REAL, NCNO, DCT, DSEY, FA, XMTR, PYCR, HLMN, CWAN, SOVO, Reduced Positions: IGIB, IEMG, ITOT, IWM, CUBE, ACC, WAL, WSC, IEFA, AZPN, NNN, EGP, FHN, KNX, MTG, MORN, WTFC, CALX, SRC, OUT, SYNH, PLNT, KNSL, BJ, AIT, ATR, BMI, BC, CCMP, CRI, CWST, CASY, CBSH, CFR, LCII, LSTR, LAZ, LECO, MSA, OMCL, PRFT, POWI, KWR, ROLL, RLI, THO, TTC, WWD, WEX, POR, GTLS, TNET, ENV, NOVT, BKU, NBHC, SSTK, QTWO, MC, W, PFGC, PECO, FHB, VVV, GOLF, LASR, FOCS, CWK, CRWD, PGNY, HAYW, EPAC, ALK, AIN, ABCB, ARNA, AGO, BIIB, BRC, VIAC, CVCO, CHE, CIEN, CLH, CMA, PRMW, CMI, DECK, DENN, EA, ENS, EXAS, FCFS, FFBC, FORM, GATX, RHP, GPK, HAE, EHC, ICUI, JLL, KMT, KEX, LZB, LPX, MGRC, MRCY, MCRI, NYT, NWE, OMI, PBCT, PCH, RCL, RUSHA, SBCF, SIGI, HLIO, SYY, TSEM, WEN, UNF, FSLR, AIMC, FOLD, JBT, RGA, PLOW, RLJ, HZNP, ACHC, GWRE, GMED, BFAM, HASI, SPNT, BRX, VCYT, WIX, GWB, NEWR, RCKT, XHR, RPD, FLOW, EYE, GTES, CDLX, DOCU, EPRT, MNTV, TPTX, AGTI, IAA, AMK, SPT, PTVE, ALGM, LESL, CERT, DRVN, OCDX,

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allstate Corp. As of 2021Q4, Allstate Corp owns 743 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 7,925,955 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.75% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 4,339,893 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,236,738 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 540,750 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.20% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 4,167,235 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%

Allstate Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,542,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 251,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 133,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $298.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.725900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 7,925,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 225.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,236,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 220.20%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 540,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 256.48%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 270.35%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 63,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.48%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2702.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Allstate Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.