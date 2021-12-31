Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Buys Waste Management Inc, Apple Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal

New Purchases: AVDX, BX, VDC, MS, SLB, BRDS, COIN, AVLR, ULTA, SBNY, ALB, NUE, KKR, U, GROY, CARR, PNC, O, LYB, INVH, UBER, IFF, MAR, NU, DDOG, BILL, INMD, CINF, SNOW, NET, PLTR, JCI, HLT, CNHI, CG, XYL, FRC, SRPT, WHR, WY, BK, WRB, VTR, NVAX, CAT, CF, ONL, BDX, IMAB, LCID, LEGN, BZ, AFRM, UPST, DASH, ASAN, AMC, SIMO, BBWI, MGM, IPG, NDSN, PLUG, QGEN, RJF, HIG, ENTG, AVTR, SYY, VFC, BURL, HUBS, LBRDA, TWLO, SNAP, ZS, CTRA,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waste Management Inc, Apple Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Dominion Energy Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of 2021Q4, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 568 stocks with a total value of $46.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CGI Inc (GIB) - 27,200,434 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,116,617 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,026,812 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 11,708,700 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 440,699 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,578,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 990,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.979500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 371,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 425,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,225,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,785,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 7498.04%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.838400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,005,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,026,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 179.68%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,524,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 1885.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.532600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,082,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 359.35%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,079,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,047,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.