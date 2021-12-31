Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Buys Waste Management Inc, Apple Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal

- New Purchases: AVDX, BX, VDC, MS, SLB, BRDS, COIN, AVLR, ULTA, SBNY, ALB, NUE, KKR, U, GROY, CARR, PNC, O, LYB, INVH, UBER, IFF, MAR, NU, DDOG, BILL, INMD, CINF, SNOW, NET, PLTR, JCI, HLT, CNHI, CG, XYL, FRC, SRPT, WHR, WY, BK, WRB, VTR, NVAX, CAT, CF, ONL, BDX, IMAB, LCID, LEGN, BZ, AFRM, UPST, DASH, ASAN, AMC, SIMO, BBWI, MGM, IPG, NDSN, PLUG, QGEN, RJF, HIG, ENTG, AVTR, SYY, VFC, BURL, HUBS, LBRDA, TWLO, SNAP, ZS, CTRA,
- Added Positions: WM, AAPL, XLV, D, XLC, NVDA, ADBE, NEM, PFE, ALGN, WMT, BCE, MRNA, CSCO, TSCO, NOW, TRU, T, AMZN, CP, GOOGL, HD, INTU, ICE, AMAT, EW, NKE, MMM, ACN, CHD, LRCX, MSFT, TGT, WDAY, CTAS, EXPD, FDS, REGN, UNP, VMW, XLP, BAC, CHRW, EL, GS, POOL, IDXX, KLAC, NVR, ZM, BHIL, AMD, CDNS, C, COST, ON, TROW, FTNT, VRSK, GM, ALLE, CB, PLD, ADP, DHI, LLY, ROST, TJX, TXN, WFC, LULU, ESTC, AXP, AMP, ABC, BBY, CI, HSY, ITW, LEN, NDAQ, PTC, PG, QCOM, SIVB, DFS, CBOE, BAH, KHC, ALL, BLK, BA, CE, FISV, IT, GPN, MRVL, MET, MPWR, BKNG, RHI, ROL, SBAC, WST, HTHT, PANW, ZTS, IQV, CPNG, A, ADM, BIIB, CBRE, CRL, CL, CAG, COO, CPRT, GLW, EQIX, ELS, EQR, JKHY, SPGI, NRG, ODFL, OMC, PAYX, DGX, SEIC, TECH, TDG, LDOS, LBTYK, MELI, MSCI, HZNP, EPAM, KEYS, ETSY, RUN, TTD, LAUR, PINS, JOBS, UHAL, AME, BLL, BRO, CAH, CSGP, KO, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, CMI, DXCM, DISCA, EXR, FFIV, FNF, GGG, HEI, HRL, MTCH, INFO, INCY, KNX, LII, MKTX, MKC, MBT, MHK, MCO, MSI, NFLX, NTAP, RSG, RMD, TRV, TU, VMC, WCN, WDC, WEC, ZBRA, HEI.A, OC, MASI, CHTR, VNET, MOS, APTV, ENPH, CTLT, SQ, BGNE, HCM, ZTO, GOOS, ROKU, NIO, DELL, DADA, LI, XPEV, CD, OZON,
- Reduced Positions: RY, BNS, BMO, BAM, XLF, JPM, AZO, OTEX, MFC, CVS, UNH, BRK.B, SHOP, BAX, NTR, LIN, STN, AVGO, CNC, GPC, XLE, GD, DLTR, CSL, TD, LMT, EA, NEE, BR, ORCL, FIS, RCI, MGA, TRP, V, CME, INTC, CCI, GIL, PGR, TSLA, FB, RTX, VRTX, TMUS, APD, JNJ, NWL, SWK, YUM, PYPL, AAP, INGR, EBAY, MA, GOOG, SYF, JLL, SYK, TMO, DIS, DG, MDLZ, PSA, SNA, OTIS, BIO, ENB, FLS, ES, HCA, EEM, AIG, BSX, DE, ECL, CRM, KMI, TWTR, ATVI, ADSK, AVY, BF.B, CTXS, FICO, GIS, SGEN, URI, IPGP, ABBV, YUMC, AFL, AKAM, AON, LNG, EMR, FAST, GE, INFY, ISRG, LNC, MMC, MCK, MRK, PPG, PEP, PHM, SHW, SBUX, TTWO, TER, VZ, ANTM, MPC, XLI, APH, AJG, BWA, BMY, VIAC, CERN, CLX, CMCSA, ED, DHR, DPZ, ERIE, GILD, HPQ, SJM, KR, LBTYA, MU, NTES, ORI, OKE, PKI, ROK, SO, STLD, SNPS, TEVA, TRMB, TSN, GWW, WBA, WAT, AGNC, DISCK, GNRC, ALLY, ZEN, LBRDK, EQH, CRWD, DT, AOS, ABMD, HES, IVZ, ANSS, BMRN, LUMN, VALE, DVA, DUK, DRE, EFX, GRMN, ILMN, JNPR, K, LH, LOGI, MAS, MTD, MOH, TAP, VTRS, NBIX, NOC, ORLY, PCG, PRU, RPM, ROP, STX, SRE, TRI, TYL, VRSN, XEL, CMG, EDU, WU, AGI, LEA, THTX, SSNC, FLT, VIPS, CDW, VEEV, PAYC, ANET, QRVO, BKI, CABO, HPE, ATH, TW, LU,
- Sold Out: ATR, GL, HON, XLU, NCNO, DAL, LOW, KSU, CVNA, FCX, USB, MDT, ABT, CSX, HUM, FDX, NLOK, UTL, VNO, LHX, PTON, W, BSY, PEAK, EFA, SWKS, PH, EGO, KD, FMC, API, KC, OCFT, IEX, GOTU, TIGR, HUYA, ATUS, LW, BZUN, IBP, NOAH, BTG, JAZZ, BXP, SAM, STT,
- CGI Inc (GIB) - 27,200,434 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,116,617 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,026,812 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 11,708,700 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 440,699 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,578,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 990,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.979500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 371,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 425,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,225,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bird Global Inc (BRDS)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,785,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 7498.04%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.838400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,005,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,026,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 179.68%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,524,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 1885.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.532600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,082,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 359.35%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,079,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,047,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39.Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.
