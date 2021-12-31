KEMPER Corp Buys Wells Fargo, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Horace Mann Educators Corp

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Horace Mann Educators Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KEMPER Corp. As of 2021Q4, KEMPER Corp owns 22 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 2,111,652 shares, 50.69% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,213,087 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) - 467,359 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.91% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 58,179 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.51% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 131,314 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.31%

KEMPER Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KEMPER Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03.