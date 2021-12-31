Wasatch Advisors Inc Buys Five9 Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Freshpet Inc, Sells Monolithic Power Systems Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HGTY, TASK, FNA, DTC, RUSHA, VSH, WGO, NLSN, INVE, SMLR, AGIL, FINW, VZ, NOV, SLYG, IWO, SI, CALB,

HGTY, TASK, FNA, DTC, RUSHA, VSH, WGO, NLSN, INVE, SMLR, AGIL, FINW, VZ, NOV, SLYG, IWO, SI, CALB, Added Positions: FIVN, FOCS, FRPT, QTWO, GSHD, SE, EEFT, CWAN, DLO, HQY, JBI, JBI, GDYN, XPEL, MELI, LPRO, AIMC, CSTL, TRS, MKTX, MCW, HHR, PI, OM, SILK, VECO, GLOB, ESPR, SMIN, INDA, HYFM, AVLR, THRY, INO, IOSP, INFU, DAVA, RFP, ZIP, DOCU, EBIX, MEIP, ENSG, ATHA, PETQ, SLP, ITCI, IIIV, TRIP, EZPW, PATK, TCX, SGMO, SBTX, JYNT, VEL, WBS, KLR, EWT, ABM, EPM, EPC, GTYH, NKTX, DFH, DGII, JBT, AMRK, WHD, LOVE, LUNA, AOUT, BWAY, C, BMY, CLAR, BCC, INMD, CFMS, VIAO, AFCG, HROW, FARO, GIC, GIC, TACT, IDN, SFBC, IPW, JNJ, RDVT, RLGT, JPM, PDM, KRT, OPRX, LYFT, OOMA, NRIX,

FIVN, FOCS, FRPT, QTWO, GSHD, SE, EEFT, CWAN, DLO, HQY, JBI, JBI, GDYN, XPEL, MELI, LPRO, AIMC, CSTL, TRS, MKTX, MCW, HHR, PI, OM, SILK, VECO, GLOB, ESPR, SMIN, INDA, HYFM, AVLR, THRY, INO, IOSP, INFU, DAVA, RFP, ZIP, DOCU, EBIX, MEIP, ENSG, ATHA, PETQ, SLP, ITCI, IIIV, TRIP, EZPW, PATK, TCX, SGMO, SBTX, JYNT, VEL, WBS, KLR, EWT, ABM, EPM, EPC, GTYH, NKTX, DFH, DGII, JBT, AMRK, WHD, LOVE, LUNA, AOUT, BWAY, C, BMY, CLAR, BCC, INMD, CFMS, VIAO, AFCG, HROW, FARO, GIC, GIC, TACT, IDN, SFBC, IPW, JNJ, RDVT, RLGT, JPM, PDM, KRT, OPRX, LYFT, OOMA, NRIX, Reduced Positions: MPWR, FLWS, TMX, ZEN, KRNT, ICLR, CMPR, VVV, FN, CYBR, FND, UPLD, ROLL, HUBS, NSA, PNFP, STEP, POOL, BOOT, IBP, MTX, SKY, NVMI, SITE, TREX, BCPC, MGY, CYTK, LGIH, SFBS, ATRA, MNRO, NOVT, BDSI, CCXI, HLIO, MEDP, SRI, TRNS, IMCC, CHUY, EGBN, KAI, EYE, RPAY, SITM, USPH, ALGT, B, DFIN, LOPE, INSP, MC, NSSC, NEOG, LASR, OLLI, TNDM, TW, CAMT, ADUS, ALG, AMOT, AX, BOOM, FBK, FIVE, HLNE, HLLY, MGNX, NUS, PCTY, PRPL, UFPT, YETI, AAON, AGYS, ABR, APAM, SQ, CCCC, ELY, CTLP, CNS, ROAD, CFB, AORT, LAW, NAPA, EXC, HCCI, ICFI, LGND, MKFG, MCFT, MORN, NCNO, PAR, PNTG, SGC, NGMS, APH, ARVN, BWMN, CIEN, CRUS, CPRT, ETN, EOG, FREQ, FLL, GM, HEI.A, KIM, MSGM, NCMI, ING,

MPWR, FLWS, TMX, ZEN, KRNT, ICLR, CMPR, VVV, FN, CYBR, FND, UPLD, ROLL, HUBS, NSA, PNFP, STEP, POOL, BOOT, IBP, MTX, SKY, NVMI, SITE, TREX, BCPC, MGY, CYTK, LGIH, SFBS, ATRA, MNRO, NOVT, BDSI, CCXI, HLIO, MEDP, SRI, TRNS, IMCC, CHUY, EGBN, KAI, EYE, RPAY, SITM, USPH, ALGT, B, DFIN, LOPE, INSP, MC, NSSC, NEOG, LASR, OLLI, TNDM, TW, CAMT, ADUS, ALG, AMOT, AX, BOOM, FBK, FIVE, HLNE, HLLY, MGNX, NUS, PCTY, PRPL, UFPT, YETI, AAON, AGYS, ABR, APAM, SQ, CCCC, ELY, CTLP, CNS, ROAD, CFB, AORT, LAW, NAPA, EXC, HCCI, ICFI, LGND, MKFG, MCFT, MORN, NCNO, PAR, PNTG, SGC, NGMS, APH, ARVN, BWMN, CIEN, CRUS, CPRT, ETN, EOG, FREQ, FLL, GM, HEI.A, KIM, MSGM, NCMI, ING, Sold Out: WEX, DSGX, CAE, GENI, GOOS, GDS, CMC, NPTN, TPH, CWH, FLXN, BLFS, OWLT, BAND, TPIC, CURI, CURI, KNX, ASPU, PAYA, SOI, NFBK, TCMD, CULP, FSV, SU, EUSG, RTX, NVEC, PAYS, SRGA,

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Freshpet Inc, Hagerty Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, sells Monolithic Power Systems Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, WEX Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $24.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASATCH ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wasatch+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Globant SA (GLOB) - 2,816,482 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 3,691,097 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 2,434,289 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 3,419,521 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.5% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 6,120,629 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.677600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,800,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,455,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paragon 28 Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $19.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.977900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,404,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Solo Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,237,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,385,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.62 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 545,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 387.96%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,968,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,173,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $94.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,308,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,112,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 94.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $177.3, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,145,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,005,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CAE Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01.