Wasatch Advisors Inc Buys Five9 Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Freshpet Inc, Sells Monolithic Power Systems Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Wasatch Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Five9 Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Freshpet Inc, Hagerty Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, sells Monolithic Power Systems Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, WEX Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $24.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WASATCH ADVISORS INC
  1. Globant SA (GLOB) - 2,816,482 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  2. CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 3,691,097 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
  3. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 2,434,289 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  4. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 3,419,521 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.5%
  5. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 6,120,629 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
New Purchase: Hagerty Inc (HGTY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.677600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,800,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,455,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Paragon 28 Inc (FNA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paragon 28 Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $19.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.977900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,404,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Solo Brands Inc (DTC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Solo Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,237,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,385,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.62 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 545,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 387.96%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,968,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,173,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $94.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,308,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,112,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 94.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $177.3, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.509900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,145,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,005,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92.

Sold Out: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97.

Sold Out: CAE Inc (CAE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CAE Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Sold Out: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01.



