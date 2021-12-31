Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Mondelez International Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Burlington Stores Inc,

New Purchases: MDLZ, XM, BILL, SUB, RSI, MMSI, GLW, MXL, MGI, IWM, GXO, NEEPQ, EVRG, NATI, KRG, ALHC, NXRT, DEA, COWN, SPY, HSKA, IWO, MNRL, DBRG, WINA, UMH, SJNK, GS, MS, DEO, DKNG, ON, F, RCL, BX, SRCL, IGT, FTNT, TZOO, CF, MRO, SHY, MEIP, MT, RIGL, NNBR, DD, GO, VTGN, DBX, IR,

MDLZ, XM, BILL, SUB, RSI, MMSI, GLW, MXL, MGI, IWM, GXO, NEEPQ, EVRG, NATI, KRG, ALHC, NXRT, DEA, COWN, SPY, HSKA, IWO, MNRL, DBRG, WINA, UMH, SJNK, GS, MS, DEO, DKNG, ON, F, RCL, BX, SRCL, IGT, FTNT, TZOO, CF, MRO, SHY, MEIP, MT, RIGL, NNBR, DD, GO, VTGN, DBX, IR, Added Positions: CELH, PLNT, GNRC, AZO, TEL, EMN, BKR, DOCU, ETSY, NEE, TTGT, IIVI, SMAR, LULU, CFX, AEO, BLK, UNP, UPS, BAX, SKIN, FFIN, MRK, QCOM, TSLA, LPLA, VSTM, CPT, LHCG, OLN, URI, APPS, RPD, BL, DCT, VCEL, ACN, ALB, ADS, TFC, BLL, BC, COF, CVX, CME, CSCO, KO, CMCO, CMA, OFC, CCI, DUK, HBAN, IBM, MCK, MOH, OMC, PEP, O, R, XPO, TTWO, TYL, RTX, WAB, EBS, PRO, LYB, FLT, APTV, EPAM, ABBV, MODN, VRNS, QTWO, VNOM, CFG, NGVT, PETQ, FOCS, SPT, ASAN, LESL, TASK, ABB, ASML, ADBE, AAP, ASX, AEG, AMZN, ACC, AMSWA, AMP, AMAT, AN, BP, BAC, BCS, BYD, BMY, BTI, CBRE, CRAI, CRH, CVS, CAJ, SCHW, CCF, CCEP, COST, DHI, DHR, DKS, E, EA, ERIC, XOM, FITB, FISV, FL, FORM, GOOGL, HMC, ZD, KLAC, KT, KB, LYG, LOW, MAN, MPW, MU, MIDD, MUFG, NVDA, NFLX, NMR, NSC, NVO, IX, PKX, PHM, RIO, ROST, SAP, STM, CRM, SNY, SPG, TEF, TER, TMO, TM, VOD, WMT, SMFG, RDS.B, MFG, ACM, NWG, FERG, RGA, SSNC, HCA, FB, ALLY, GOOG, ALDX, QTNT, NOMD, AVNS, CABO, PJT, EVBG, EQH, VRT, ALC, CARR, ATIP, AGZ, IGIB, IGSB, VMBS,

CELH, PLNT, GNRC, AZO, TEL, EMN, BKR, DOCU, ETSY, NEE, TTGT, IIVI, SMAR, LULU, CFX, AEO, BLK, UNP, UPS, BAX, SKIN, FFIN, MRK, QCOM, TSLA, LPLA, VSTM, CPT, LHCG, OLN, URI, APPS, RPD, BL, DCT, VCEL, ACN, ALB, ADS, TFC, BLL, BC, COF, CVX, CME, CSCO, KO, CMCO, CMA, OFC, CCI, DUK, HBAN, IBM, MCK, MOH, OMC, PEP, O, R, XPO, TTWO, TYL, RTX, WAB, EBS, PRO, LYB, FLT, APTV, EPAM, ABBV, MODN, VRNS, QTWO, VNOM, CFG, NGVT, PETQ, FOCS, SPT, ASAN, LESL, TASK, ABB, ASML, ADBE, AAP, ASX, AEG, AMZN, ACC, AMSWA, AMP, AMAT, AN, BP, BAC, BCS, BYD, BMY, BTI, CBRE, CRAI, CRH, CVS, CAJ, SCHW, CCF, CCEP, COST, DHI, DHR, DKS, E, EA, ERIC, XOM, FITB, FISV, FL, FORM, GOOGL, HMC, ZD, KLAC, KT, KB, LYG, LOW, MAN, MPW, MU, MIDD, MUFG, NVDA, NFLX, NMR, NSC, NVO, IX, PKX, PHM, RIO, ROST, SAP, STM, CRM, SNY, SPG, TEF, TER, TMO, TM, VOD, WMT, SMFG, RDS.B, MFG, ACM, NWG, FERG, RGA, SSNC, HCA, FB, ALLY, GOOG, ALDX, QTNT, NOMD, AVNS, CABO, PJT, EVBG, EQH, VRT, ALC, CARR, ATIP, AGZ, IGIB, IGSB, VMBS, Reduced Positions: VZ, BURL, CZR, FICO, ALGN, GPN, ZEN, MNST, LHX, HD, MSFT, AMD, EVH, ETN, ENTG, MRVL, NEO, WING, NARI, ALKT, COLB, ROK, CYRX, HZNP, AMED, HALO, ICUI, IART, RBA, SLAB, UEIC, GTLS, ADC, ATRC, BRKR, GRMN, MKTX, PPG, PEGA, ONTO, TREX, AVGO, HLI, INSP, TENB, BBIO, AIN, B, CCMP, CASY, EXAS, GEF, MANH, MCHP, OMCL, PTC, POOL, SHYF, SYNA, MTN, WWD, ENSG, V, JBT, THR, NOW, WDAY, PYPL, KNSL, AQUA, ALKS, TVTY, AAPL, BANR, BCO, CTRA, FIX, CNMD, STZ, LIVN, DCO, FARO, FSS, FRME, EVRI, HELE, HUN, INSM, IPAR, LRCX, LSCC, LFUS, NUVA, ODFL, OSTK, PPBI, PLUG, RDN, SPXC, TXRH, TCBK, UNH, GWW, DIS, MSCI, AMEH, CDNA, TRNO, RCM, VAC, BERY, EVTC, FOXF, FATE, VCYT, IBP, FIVN, TMST, SUM, BPMC, SHOP, NTRA, KURA, EDIT, NTLA, ELF, CWH, DNLI, EVOP, DAVA, KOD, ACA, TPTX, KRTX, NCNO, FLWS, CB, AMSF, ABT, AGYS, AMOT, ECOL, THRM, AME, ADI, BECN, BIO, BMTC, HLX, ELY, CAC, CSL, FIS, CHDN, C, CNS, COP, CNO, CUTR, DAR, DECK, DVN, DLB, PACW, FR, GE, GNTX, GPK, HAL, ICE, SNEX, VIAV, JKHY, JBSS, JW.A, KAI, LANC, LPSN, MSM, TGTX, MAS, MLAB, MCRI, MSI, MYGN, NCR, NICE, NDSN, NVS, IOSP, OMI, ARGO, PCH, PBH, QCRH, QGEN, ROLL, RS, RUTH, SRE, SSD, SONY, STAA, SMP, SHOO, UGI, UMBF, UNF, ANTM, WTM, WWW, ZBH, ZUMZ, MA, EXLS, PRIM, AIMC, AVAV, FTI, AMPH, PEB, ZNGA, ALSN, GMED, MANU, PNR, QLYS, BFAM, VOYA, TSC, AMH, TCS, MBUU, BSIG, GWB, CHRS, FSV, OLLI, MSGS, BATRK, MEDP, SOI, EYE, ALTR, CHX, ARVN, UPWK, AXNX, OSW, TW, SHLS, HYG,

VZ, BURL, CZR, FICO, ALGN, GPN, ZEN, MNST, LHX, HD, MSFT, AMD, EVH, ETN, ENTG, MRVL, NEO, WING, NARI, ALKT, COLB, ROK, CYRX, HZNP, AMED, HALO, ICUI, IART, RBA, SLAB, UEIC, GTLS, ADC, ATRC, BRKR, GRMN, MKTX, PPG, PEGA, ONTO, TREX, AVGO, HLI, INSP, TENB, BBIO, AIN, B, CCMP, CASY, EXAS, GEF, MANH, MCHP, OMCL, PTC, POOL, SHYF, SYNA, MTN, WWD, ENSG, V, JBT, THR, NOW, WDAY, PYPL, KNSL, AQUA, ALKS, TVTY, AAPL, BANR, BCO, CTRA, FIX, CNMD, STZ, LIVN, DCO, FARO, FSS, FRME, EVRI, HELE, HUN, INSM, IPAR, LRCX, LSCC, LFUS, NUVA, ODFL, OSTK, PPBI, PLUG, RDN, SPXC, TXRH, TCBK, UNH, GWW, DIS, MSCI, AMEH, CDNA, TRNO, RCM, VAC, BERY, EVTC, FOXF, FATE, VCYT, IBP, FIVN, TMST, SUM, BPMC, SHOP, NTRA, KURA, EDIT, NTLA, ELF, CWH, DNLI, EVOP, DAVA, KOD, ACA, TPTX, KRTX, NCNO, FLWS, CB, AMSF, ABT, AGYS, AMOT, ECOL, THRM, AME, ADI, BECN, BIO, BMTC, HLX, ELY, CAC, CSL, FIS, CHDN, C, CNS, COP, CNO, CUTR, DAR, DECK, DVN, DLB, PACW, FR, GE, GNTX, GPK, HAL, ICE, SNEX, VIAV, JKHY, JBSS, JW.A, KAI, LANC, LPSN, MSM, TGTX, MAS, MLAB, MCRI, MSI, MYGN, NCR, NICE, NDSN, NVS, IOSP, OMI, ARGO, PCH, PBH, QCRH, QGEN, ROLL, RS, RUTH, SRE, SSD, SONY, STAA, SMP, SHOO, UGI, UMBF, UNF, ANTM, WTM, WWW, ZBH, ZUMZ, MA, EXLS, PRIM, AIMC, AVAV, FTI, AMPH, PEB, ZNGA, ALSN, GMED, MANU, PNR, QLYS, BFAM, VOYA, TSC, AMH, TCS, MBUU, BSIG, GWB, CHRS, FSV, OLLI, MSGS, BATRK, MEDP, SOI, EYE, ALTR, CHX, ARVN, UPWK, AXNX, OSW, TW, SHLS, HYG, Sold Out: XLRN, GH, TFX, OLED, FST, SPOT, CHGG, BAND, PACB, NVTA, JNJ, SUMO, DRNA, APLE, SABR, IMAX, EBAY, CSII, PH, DM, BTX, CCSI, ATVI, AGCO, ALL, COO, FDX, TT, PRG, INFY, KD, BHP, PROG, OTIS, ZM, KR, OSK, WSTG, SRGA, CSLT, TS, TEVA, WBK,

St Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, , Caesars Entertainment Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 594 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 883,774 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,986,903 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 922,927 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78% Pool Corp (POOL) - 555,768 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 407,676 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,315,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,014,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $244.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 208,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 424,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,017,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.58 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 455,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,766,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 79.22%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,914,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 1075.23%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $312.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 159,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1900.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 677,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,507,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58.