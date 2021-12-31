Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc, Discover Financial Services

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Arista Networks Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc, Discover Financial Services, Block Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc. As of 2021Q4, Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc owns 519 stocks with a total value of $41.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,360,066 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,611,043 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 331,564 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,195,688 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,039,792 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57%

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $80.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,043,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $163.173900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 605,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $129.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 920,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $154.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 755,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 292.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,875,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 513,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,611,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 176.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $130.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,106,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 1220.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $305.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 634,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,195,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38.