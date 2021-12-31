Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc, Discover Financial Services

- New Purchases: DHRPA.PFD, TTD, BNTX, LSI, AVGOP.PFD, AJG, TGT, SNOW, ADBE, F, MDB, COST, SYNA, ALB, MKC, BLD, ROK, COIN, CUBE, CSX, SRPT, RBLX, TNDM, FBP, TDY, ACI, SAM, SEDG, IIPR, IAS, DLTR, NET, PLNT, BPOP, CYBR, PUBM, IOT, CYTK, CHH, WRBY, TASK, WCC, DSGX, BG, TTEK, BACPL.PFD, IPAR, GBCI, FLYW, CERE, OTIS, MCB, WFCPL.PFD, WAT, BRBR, MQ, AIP, GDYN, BY, INDI, USER, CDEV, GPRO, CNM, BRDG, UNFI, MRUS, CNC, INVH, ATLC, CCRN, BLU, KRUS, BLNK, SG, BIRD, ONON, PTGX, VITL, GOSS,
- Added Positions: PFE, TSLA, AAPL, ANET, PH, UNH, QCOM, ETSY, TREX, HD, AMZN, TMO, AVY, KKR, ABT, INTU, BKLN, CSCO, ITW, CPT, CUBI, LTHM, EVR, NFLX, ORCL, VVV, ADI, LFUS, SAIA, ISRG, PIPR, PG, TSCO, FRC, AXP, CHD, NEE, CDXS, XENE, NSA, AMD, ENTG, FFIV, AMRC, ENPH, OGN, AMN, BAC, HSY, CBOE, SITM, ZIP, AMT, LNG, KRNT, GOOS, BJ, TOST, EXP, MKSI, MU, RMBS, VMC, FIX, EXPD, PACW, MS, PZZA, WST, ABBV, BHVN, ORLY, AFG, EEFT, GOOGL, TTE, POR, ICFI, AMBA, TRUP, BOOT, BPMC, AQUA, APH, TT, KLAC, SIVB, SIMO, SITE, NEEPO, U, NEEPQ, CHK, ELY, EME, HELE, SPGI, NSC, THC, UNP, WSM, GM, ELF, KRYS, ZUO, DOCN, GXO, APD, CDNS, CMCO, DIOD, FNF, TBI, NOV, PEP, SMTC, TPX, CROX, MRTX, ITCI, RPD, PI, ROKU, INSP, DAVA, CTVA, TXG, BILL, JAMF, JAMF, DUOL, NSP, ALG, ADS, AZPN, AZN, BCPC, CEVA, PLCE, CTRN, CR, FR, KFRC, MCS, MCRI, ROP, SLB, SGEN, SSD, SP, STE, STC, SHO, TECH, PAC, CODI, CVLT, DAL, PODD, PARR, FIVE, LIND, FOXF, VEEV, ALLE, OUT, MC, GLOB, CTLT, RCKT, RMNI, TWLO, ARGX, WHD, EAF, GSHD, UBER, AMK, PHR, SWTX, SPT, MYTE, NAPA, SKIN, CXM, BROS, MEKA,
- Reduced Positions: FB, SE, SYY, PYPL, PLTR, TJX, IDXX, HUBS, ALGN, LRCX, DVN, DOCU, CRWD, NOW, CZR, MDT, LULU, ABNB, BMBL, NVDA, BX, CVNA, ASAN, EW, MTCH, JKHY, MSFT, SWK, AXON, DASH, CMCSA, EL, RH, ALLY, LGIH, MA, MSCI, AZTA, CCI, ARE, ROLL, TEAM, ALNY, DXCM, DPZ, SBUX, CLR, NTRA, BLK, CAE, WAL, EPAM, CMS, CVS, TGTX, SONO, EB, DDOG, LEA, HZNP, VAC, RS, RDS.A, SBNY, TRMB, RTX, WMT, QTRX, TPTX, THRM, BF.B, COO, CPRT, LOW, MAS, GTLS, ZTS, HLT, AZEK, FIGS, AIG, CRIS, HST, CIT, MPC, RLGY, INMD, AQNU, AGYS, CHDN, HON, ODFL, POOL, NTLA, ARNA, RUSHA, GNRC, RNG, RARE, YETI, AXNX, SI, AMP, KO, EWBC, JPM, MCHP, MCO, RGEN, TXN, TBBK, MBUU, TBK, SHOP, TPB, INSW, LYFT, KRTX, WMG, PLD, A, ACGL, CENT, CRL, EFX, HIG, IDA, MCK, NTAP, NXST, PKI, PXD, SHYF, TER, SBH, TTGT, GRBK, CALX, BAH, BALY, MYOV, SWAV, MEG, APP, YOU, CB, ACN, ABC, AME, FIS, DHR, ECL, FDS, IBN, LMT, NRG, PPG, SBAC, CRM, XPO, SNBR, TSM, WFC, XLNX, CMG, TDG, G, DG, NXPI, GMAB, PANW, MUSA, TCS, WING, FTV, WTRU, DT, BEAM, LUNG, VAL,
- Sold Out: SNAP, DFS, SQ, AFRM, LYV, V, OAS, ALSN, XLRN, PDCE, C, EVBG, AA, EYE, BMY, CGNX, ZBH, MELI, CELH, COR, SABR, NVAX, SWN, URI, CDNA, PNR, FOUR, DKNG, GS, MTN, CFG, CRNC, FDX, AIMC, LEG, VZ, DIS, PM, UPWK, ALK, CBRE, NUVA, AMRS, LPRO, DECK, ILMN, PPBI, BBIO, LSPD, ALXO, TMUS, BIGC, MKTX, PRPL, WOOF, AVT, CCJ, KR, AWK, STWD, EDIT, UPST, LCII, DGX, APPN, OCDX, OLO, CURV, RSKD, COOK, FRSH, FRSH, CMI, SCU, LESL, DISCA, OKE, PNW, TSC, DOW, MCFE, TLS, S, S, IVZ, RRD, RRC, UHS, BSMX, DOMO, SWT, BIO, CAC, CLH, IMMR, SNY, SGMS, WPRT, SPLK, BFAM, SEAS, CHGG, FRPT, MRVI, LYLT, FICO, FBC, GPN, HDB, JOUT, HZO, RMD, UL, VSTM, MGNX, ZEN, PINS, AKYA, DNA, OLPX, ATVI,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,360,066 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,611,043 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 331,564 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,195,688 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,039,792 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57%
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $80.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,043,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $163.173900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 605,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $129.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 920,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $154.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 755,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 292.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,875,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 513,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,611,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 176.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $130.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,106,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 1220.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $305.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 634,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,195,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38.
