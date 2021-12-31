Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc, Discover Financial Services

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Arista Networks Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc, Discover Financial Services, Block Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc. As of 2021Q4, Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc owns 519 stocks with a total value of $41.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lord%2C+abbett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,360,066 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,611,043 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 331,564 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,195,688 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,039,792 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $80.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,043,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $163.173900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 605,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $129.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 920,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $154.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 755,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 292.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,875,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 513,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,611,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 176.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $130.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,106,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 1220.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $305.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 634,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,195,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC. Also check out:

1. LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus