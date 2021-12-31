Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Hess Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc

- New Purchases: LNG, PWR,
- Added Positions: CTRA, MRO, OXY, EOG, ECL, PXD,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, HES, SLB, PSX, WMB, OKE, COP, FANG, STLD, CVX, DVN, LIN, LYB, APD, SEE, SHW, NEM, CE, CVE, VLO, WLL,
For the details of ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+natural+resources+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,223,330 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 554,691 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 473,326 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 239,300 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 58,100 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 50.15%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.
