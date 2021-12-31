United Fire Group Inc Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, General Electric Co, Wells Fargo

Added Positions: V, MA, MS,

V, MA, MS, Reduced Positions: GE, WFC, WTFC,

GE, WFC, WTFC, Sold Out: IFF, FCX, SLB,

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, United Fire Group Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+fire+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 80,000 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,736 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 150,675 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.393800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.366700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.