United Fire Group Inc Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, General Electric Co, Wells Fargo

- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 80,000 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,736 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 150,675 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.393800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.366700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.
