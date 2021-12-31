Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Loews Corp Buys Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells Lear Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Loews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Science Applications International Corp, Western Digital Corp, sells Lear Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loews Corp. As of 2021Q4, Loews Corp owns 64 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOEWS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loews+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOEWS CORP
  1. CNA Financial Corp (CNA) - 243,214,203 shares, 94.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 375,000 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 3,475,000 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.10%
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 130,000 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81%
  5. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 365,931 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Loews Corp initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $57.58, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Loews Corp added to a holding in General Motors Co by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.156700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Loews Corp added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Loews Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Loews Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Loews Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Loews Corp added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $66.011500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Sold Out: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)

Loews Corp sold out a holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOEWS CORP. Also check out:

1. LOEWS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOEWS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOEWS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOEWS CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus