Loews Corp Buys Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells Lear Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Science Applications International Corp, Western Digital Corp, sells Lear Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loews Corp. As of 2021Q4, Loews Corp owns 64 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CNA Financial Corp (CNA) - 243,214,203 shares, 94.94% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 375,000 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 3,475,000 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.10% Cigna Corp (CI) - 130,000 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 365,931 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%

Loews Corp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $57.58, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in General Motors Co by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.156700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $66.011500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Loews Corp sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.