Loews Corp Buys Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells Lear Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp

- New Purchases: GPN, SAIC, GDX, PLNT, HLI, RRR, KNSL, DAVA, NARI, AZEK, SMRT,
- Added Positions: GM, WDC, CI, FISV, CSGP, FB, AMBP, DNB, BERY, BMY, SILV,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, WFC, GOOGL, CME, CMCSA, ABBV, LYB, CMAX, KEYS, DSGX, TDY, PGR, PFE, J, ADNT, JPM, JBT, ICLR, SITE, FND, DRVN,
- Sold Out: LEA, CSCO, NOC, TMC, KL, PVG, IAG, GWRE,
For the details of LOEWS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loews+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LOEWS CORP
- CNA Financial Corp (CNA) - 243,214,203 shares, 94.94% of the total portfolio.
- General Electric Co (GE) - 375,000 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio.
- Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 3,475,000 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.10%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 130,000 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 365,931 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
Loews Corp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Loews Corp initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Loews Corp initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Loews Corp initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Loews Corp initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Loews Corp initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $57.58, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Loews Corp added to a holding in General Motors Co by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.156700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Loews Corp added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Loews Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Loews Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Loews Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Loews Corp added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $66.011500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
Loews Corp sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Loews Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Sold Out: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)
Loews Corp sold out a holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Loews Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Loews Corp sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Loews Corp sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of LOEWS CORP. Also check out:
1. LOEWS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOEWS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOEWS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOEWS CORP keeps buying