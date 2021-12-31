Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ally Financial Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc

Detroit, MI, based Investment company Ally Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ally Financial Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ally Financial Inc.
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,265,000 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  2. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 741,000 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 775,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 651,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MDH Acquisition Corp (MDH)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in MDH Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $468.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.825600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 436.36%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.393800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 342.86%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.366700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 207.69%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $226.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.



