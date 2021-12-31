Ally Financial Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc

New Purchases: IJR, PM, MDH, JPM, ADBE, GPN, UNH, XBI, SBUX, ALHC, EMR, EA, BYFC, NFLX, ATVI,

Detroit, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ally Financial Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,265,000 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 741,000 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 775,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 651,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in MDH Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $468.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.825600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 436.36%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.393800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 342.86%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.366700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 207.69%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $226.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.