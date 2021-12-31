General Electric Co Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Baker Hughes Co, Stem Inc, General Electric Co

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company General Electric Co (Current Portfolio) buys AerCap Holdings NV, sells Baker Hughes Co, Stem Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Electric Co. As of 2021Q4, General Electric Co owns 4 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. Also check out:
1. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GENERAL ELECTRIC CO keeps buying
For the details of GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+electric+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 111,500,000 shares, 64.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 166,645,919 shares, 35.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.14%
- Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (STRC) - 5,844,748 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio.
- Stem Inc (STEM) - 1,434,893 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.2%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
General Electric Co initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.05%. The holding were 111,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
General Electric Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. Also check out:
1. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GENERAL ELECTRIC CO keeps buying