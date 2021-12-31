General Electric Co Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Baker Hughes Co, Stem Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: AER,

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, sells Baker Hughes Co, Stem Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Electric Co. As of 2021Q4, General Electric Co owns 4 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 111,500,000 shares, 64.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 166,645,919 shares, 35.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.14% Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (STRC) - 5,844,748 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Stem Inc (STEM) - 1,434,893 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.2% General Electric Co (GE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

General Electric Co initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.05%. The holding were 111,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Electric Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.