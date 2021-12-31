Dow Chemical Co Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

Investment company Dow Chemical Co (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dow Chemical Co . As of 2021Q4, Dow Chemical Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of DOW CHEMICAL CO
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 550,912 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.75%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,438,500 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48%
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) - 21,001,074 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 247,111 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 228,127 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
Dow Chemical Co initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.
