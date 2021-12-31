Dow Chemical Co Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

New Purchases: UBER,

UBER, Reduced Positions: AGG, FTAI, PFF,

Investment company Dow Chemical Co Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dow Chemical Co . As of 2021Q4, Dow Chemical Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 550,912 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.75% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,438,500 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48% AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) - 21,001,074 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 247,111 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 228,127 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.

Dow Chemical Co initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.