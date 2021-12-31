Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cna Financial Corp Buys Watsco Inc, Western Digital Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Lear Corp, Progressive Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Cna Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Watsco Inc, Western Digital Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Fiserv Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sells Lear Corp, Progressive Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cna Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Cna Financial Corp owns 192 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CNA FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 620,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 190,000 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 85,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 500,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  5. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 36,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $260.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $96.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $68.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.839300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $155.786200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in StepStone Group Inc by 70.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Sold Out: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91.



