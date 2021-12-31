Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Buys General Dynamics Corp, American International Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New Purchases: GD, AIG, LH, CPRI, XLI, LULU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Dynamics Corp, American International Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Union Pacific Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 618,100 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 983,700 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 41,500 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,700 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 133,400 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 109,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 373,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $265.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 48,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 201,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $99.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $317.102800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.768400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 149,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 129.98%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 319,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 73.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 216,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 191,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.