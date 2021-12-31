First National Bank Of Omaha Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, PTC Inc, Sells Northern Trust Corp, Broadcom Inc, 3M Co

- New Purchases: AWK, BRO, PNC, VIG, VGT, ED, DHR, BEN, PBCT, RSG, WBA, FRG, AMCR, HDV, SPTM,
- Added Positions: PTC, IVV, QCOM, MDT, RTX, LHCG, RCII, MKSI, BKNG, ROP, XOM, V, CMBM, AUB, MC, VEU, PSX, GVI, BMY, ACC, ENS, AVNS, IJH, QLYS, ABBV, ICLR, FBHS, BURL, VMI, DEA, OLLI, IWM, TSCO, VTV, SF, O, LFUS, CASY, C, DRE, ITGR, IDA, BLKB, BHE, NTUS, NXST, OSK, PXD, RHI, VEA, VWO, BA, CACI, CSL, B, BCPC, GIII, LGIH, IART, INTC, MCD, PCRX, UMBF, MO, SHO,
- Reduced Positions: NTRS, MMM, SWX, AVGO, AAPL, SSB, MSFT, ACN, SLB, BRK.B, PKI, VOO, NEE, ORLY, AMGN, PWR, HD, TMO, MEDP, AMN, ETN, JPM, USB, UBSI, GOOG, T, AJG, BLK, CMCSA, MCHP, PEP, PFE, VZ, LDOS, ABT, AMZN, CVX, LLY, LMT, NVDA, OMCL, ONTO, MA, FB, AMBA, BOOT, IWV, ADBE, APD, AME, CSX, CSCO, COST, DUK, EW, EMR, FR, JNJ, MS, MOV, NSRGY, TGT, TXN, WM, EXLS, FLT, HZNP, ZTS, CDW, PAYC, IAA, VO, CB, ATVI, LNT, AMT, ATO, BDX, BIIB, CCMP, CME, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, KO, CL, FIX, STZ, EOG, FMC, FICO, FWRD, GNTX, GPN, HON, HUM, IDXX, ICE, JLL, KEY, KFRC, KMB, KFY, LH, LAMR, MTZ, MRK, NKE, PAYX, LIN, RCL, RDS.A, POOL, SHW, TRV, SUI, TJX, TKR, UNP, UPS, UNH, DIS, WFC, XEL, KALU, BR, DG, FAF, EPAM, PANW, BERY, FANG, MMI, LW, EQH, ACWX, EFA, VB, ADC, AMWD, AON, ADP, BAC, EPAY, CTS, CVS, CASS, CPK, CI, COKE, CTSH, CNX, DE, DIOD, D, DD, GE, GTY, GSK, IBM, JJSF, LZB, MBWM, NVR, NVS, OGE, ODFL, PATK, REGN, CRM, SBCF, SON, SBUX, STC, SYK, SNPS, TTEK, UTL, FTNT, SPSC, KMI, SUPN, PYPL, CSWI, DOW, PCT, BND, IEFA, IEMG, IWF, IWO, IWP, MDY, SPY, SPYV, VCIT, VNQ, VTWO, VUG,
- Sold Out: IAU, DT, DOCU, TPL, VEEV, ULTA, LPLA, PFF, ISTB, SMAR, FND, TRU, HLT, FIVE, NOW, SPLK, CAT, HROW, MSCI, LULU, ZBRA, UL, TREX, TECH, SGEN, MPWR, AJRD, FISV, DPZ, ZNGA, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 330,385 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 594,756 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 144,372 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 268,743 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,635 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 87,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $408.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in PTC Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 86,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 277.29%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.708700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 78,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 113,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.
