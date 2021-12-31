First National Bank Of Omaha Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, PTC Inc, Sells Northern Trust Corp, Broadcom Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: AWK, BRO, PNC, VIG, VGT, ED, DHR, BEN, PBCT, RSG, WBA, FRG, AMCR, HDV, SPTM,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Water Works Co Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, PTC Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Northern Trust Corp, Broadcom Inc, 3M Co, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, SouthState Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Of Omaha. As of 2021Q4, First National Bank Of Omaha owns 333 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 330,385 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 594,756 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 144,372 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 268,743 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,635 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 87,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $408.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in PTC Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 86,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 277.29%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.708700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 78,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 113,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.