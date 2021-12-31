Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. Buys ADT Inc, TD Synnex Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: JXN, RDBX, BOWL, WEJO, HWEL, FLAG, FLAG, HPLT, PORT.U, AMCI, AMCI, PEGRU, PTON, APTM, MTAL, ZT, MPRAU, BWC, BOCNU, CFVI, TGAAU, TETC, ATUS, RJAC.U, COMM, JUN.U, TRAQ.U, VMGAU, BHC, USCTU, MLAIU, EOCW, STRE, GGAAU, CFFSU, GFGDU, FRW, SHAP.U, NPABU, RRAC.U, IWN, GVCIU, HRTX, APCA.U, FLYA, APN.U, ACDI.U, HTAQ.U, DPCSU, BCSAU, AFACU, RCFA.U, SCUA.U, LGVCU, WEL.U, BIOSU, ZINGU, ARGU, LEGA, EXPE, MNKD, AGAC, AGGR, GTPB, FMIV, MCAAU, DISA, LCA, LCA, CORS, ENTFU, SVNAU, ADALU, LGSTU, MBSC.U, SEDA.U, TOACU, SZZLU, SANBU, AEAEU, EBAC, FXI, QUAD, PDOT, HAIAU, LCAA, FZT, WALD, LDHA, GGMC, PGSS.U, CBRGU, ROSEU,
- Added Positions: ADT, SNX, RXT, HGV, SNCY, TMHC, SABR, SAVE, VICI, AGS, TALO, CWEN.A, GM, SUNL, AINV, VTIQ, VTIQ, HCVIU, BKLN, PCPC, ENPC, PSTH, ARBG, KVSC, LHAA, TRP, TWLV, WMB, ARI, MPLX, LOCC.U, TSPQ, FSNB, LOKM, ISAA, MITA, EPD, TSIB, JOFF, AR, TMAC, MDH, ENB, GTPAU, CFIV, MXCT, ETRN, ET, AFT, MTBC, NRG, BKTI, CVII, FACA, PRCH, NDAC, LBTYK, VST, AIF,
- Reduced Positions: SKIL, SNII, SNII, FPAC, FPAC, FPAC, FPAC, MYPS, ASZ, ASZ, ORGN,
- Sold Out: OMF, CVA, DELL, HWELU, MTAL.U, APTMU, VMW, HPLTU, FLAG.U, BWCAU, EHC, CWEN, NI, NIMC, ML, AMCIU, AMCIU, ZTAQU, EOCW.U, STRE.U, TETCU, FLYA.U, CMLTU, ARGUU, KVSA, VIH, DCRN, MITAU, VPCC, KURI, CORS.U, DISAU, LEGAU, CFV, LCAHU, LCAHU, FRWAU, PDOT.U, LCAAU, GTPBU, ARBGU, AVAN, FMIVU, FZT.U, LDHAU, EBACU, GGMCU, WAL, STEM, WALDU, LIII,
For the details of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apollo+management+holdings%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
- ADT Inc (ADT) - 1,217,855,648 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- TD Synnex Corp (SNX) - 85,203,246 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.10%
- (ATH) - 54,578,760 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio.
- Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 259,218,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $42.267500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 20,992,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Redbox Entertainment Inc (RDBX)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Redbox Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $2.168200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 69,052,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,204,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wejo Group Ltd (WEJO)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Wejo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.76 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,248,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWEL)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.621000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF Exchange T (FLAG)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF Exchange T. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,960,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ADT Inc (ADT)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in ADT Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.32%. The holding were 1,217,855,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in TD Synnex Corp by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 85,203,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 259,218,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 60,591,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $36.21, with an estimated average price of $29.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 49,739,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 274.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,867,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL.U)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (APTMU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWELU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
