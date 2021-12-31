Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. Buys ADT Inc, TD Synnex Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Dell Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ADT Inc, TD Synnex Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, Metals Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. owns 349 stocks with a total value of $45.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apollo+management+holdings%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

ADT Inc (ADT) - 1,217,855,648 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% TD Synnex Corp (SNX) - 85,203,246 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.10% (ATH) - 54,578,760 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. (ATH) - 54,578,760 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 259,218,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $42.267500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 20,992,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Redbox Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $2.168200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 69,052,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,204,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Wejo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.76 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,248,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.621000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF Exchange T. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,960,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in ADT Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.32%. The holding were 1,217,855,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in TD Synnex Corp by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 85,203,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 259,218,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 60,591,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $36.21, with an estimated average price of $29.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 49,739,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 274.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,867,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.