Harvard Management Co Inc Buys EQRx Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: EQRX, GRAB, CFLT, MU, LRCX, AMAT, AMD, INTC, NVDA, TSM, ADI, QRVO, ASML, XLO, PRDS, DADA,
- Reduced Positions: RPRX, FB, AFRM, SANA,
- Sold Out: AAPL, QQQ, IVV, GLD, VEA, IJR, FSII, VWO, IJH, AMPL,
For the details of Harvard Management Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvard+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvard Management Co Inc
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 2,678,571 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,016 shares, 16.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 3,464,990 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.49%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 372,125 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.81%
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 4,105,095 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 5,262,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 130,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 102,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $585.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.
