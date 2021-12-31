Harvard Management Co Inc Buys EQRx Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: EQRX, GRAB, CFLT, MU, LRCX, AMAT, AMD, INTC, NVDA, TSM, ADI, QRVO, ASML, XLO, PRDS, DADA,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQRx Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Confluent Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Apple Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Meta Platforms Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvard Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Harvard Management Co Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 2,678,571 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,016 shares, 16.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 3,464,990 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.49% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 372,125 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.81% AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 4,105,095 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 5,262,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 130,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 102,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $585.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.