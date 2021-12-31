Starboard Value LP Buys GoDaddy Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Huntsman Corp, Sells Box Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, comScore Inc

- New Purchases: GDDY, WTW, CFX, IRRX.U, ONYX, SHCA, MLAI, BRKHU, AVAC, BIOSU, BPACU, DHACU, SZZLU, RNERU, AXH, ROSE, CRECU, LIBYU, ENCPU, DSAQ, VHNAU, GOGN, NCAC, PORT.U, AVHI, AVHI, CMCAU, CENQ, SPAQ, SPAQ, THAC, GGAAU, SCUA.U, TOACU, HAIAU, IVCBU, BFAC.U, PRLHU, EVE.U, VSAC, JUN, FRLA, LGSTU, OLITU, HORIU, GIA, MCAAU, SUAC.U, APXIU, WEL.U, KVSC, PCX, GMFIU, IFIN.U, AHRNU, ESAC, LGTO, APN.U, IOACU, ACAQ, ALORU, MOTV, CFFSU, ARTE, PGSS, SANB, CCTSU, NFNT.U, ZINGU, APCA.U, BMAC, LION, LION, CNDB, PHYT, MBSC, HTAQ.U, JMAC, GVCIU, NETC.U, FLYA, VMGAU, ACDI.U, PRBM, AEHA, BRD.U, ADAL, FIAC, LFACU, LFACU, RCFA.U, IQMD, CIIG, LVAC, LGVCU, BCSAU, ARCK, PBAX, GCAC,
- Added Positions: HUN, CERN, CVLT, ELAN, TREB, DKDCA,
- Reduced Positions: MMSI, ON, IWM, CTVA, ACM, WPCB, LEGA, KAHC, SLAM, MTAC, DGNU, TCVA, FVT, AUS, MACC, ACAH, FRXB, ROSS, PLMI, LNFA, TWND, ALCC, CPAR, EGGF, PRPB,
- Sold Out: BOX, SCOR, DSAQ.U, GIA.U, CENQU, ATMR, KVSB, VPCC, ENFA, SWBK, ARTEU, MCAD, HCIC, FLYA.U, IWR, PRBM.U, DDMX, DDMX, CIIGU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Starboard Value LP
- Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 18,026,236 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.42%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 6,791,399 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AECOM (ACM) - 7,236,629 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 7,567,681 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 2,100,894 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 6,791,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 2,100,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,919,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (IRRX.U)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,065,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Onyx Acquisition Co I (ONYX)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Onyx Acquisition Co I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 769,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (BPACU)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 18,026,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 680,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.Sold Out: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in comScore Inc. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.57.Sold Out: Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (DSAQ.U)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: GigCapital5 Inc (GIA.U)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in GigCapital5 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.36.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp II (ATMR)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $9.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Starboard Value LP. Also check out:
