Starboard Value LP Buys GoDaddy Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Huntsman Corp, Sells Box Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, comScore Inc

1 minutes ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Starboard Value LP (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Huntsman Corp, Colfax Corp, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, sells Box Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, comScore Inc, Direct Selling Acquisition Corp, GigCapital5 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starboard Value LP. As of 2021Q4, Starboard Value LP owns 136 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Starboard Value LP
  1. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 18,026,236 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.42%
  2. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 6,791,399 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. AECOM (ACM) - 7,236,629 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  4. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 7,567,681 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%
  5. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 2,100,894 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 6,791,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 2,100,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,919,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (IRRX.U)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,065,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Onyx Acquisition Co I (ONYX)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Onyx Acquisition Co I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 769,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (BPACU)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 18,026,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 680,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.

Sold Out: comScore Inc (SCOR)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in comScore Inc. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.57.

Sold Out: Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (DSAQ.U)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: GigCapital5 Inc (GIA.U)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in GigCapital5 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp II (ATMR)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $9.92.



