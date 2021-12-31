Starboard Value LP Buys GoDaddy Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Huntsman Corp, Sells Box Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, comScore Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoDaddy Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Huntsman Corp, Colfax Corp, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, sells Box Inc, Merit Medical Systems Inc, comScore Inc, Direct Selling Acquisition Corp, GigCapital5 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starboard Value LP. As of 2021Q4, Starboard Value LP owns 136 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Starboard Value LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/starboard+value+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 18,026,236 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.42% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 6,791,399 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position AECOM (ACM) - 7,236,629 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 7,567,681 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 2,100,894 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 6,791,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 2,100,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,919,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,065,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Onyx Acquisition Co I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 769,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 18,026,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 680,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in comScore Inc. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.57.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in GigCapital5 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $9.92.