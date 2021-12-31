Bares Capital Management, Inc. Buys Redfin Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Sells Mimecast

- Added Positions: RDFN, W, SFIX, PD, XPEL, AGYS, MODN, CMPR, FTCH, HSKA, ALRM, DESP, WOW, EVTC, ONTO,
- Reduced Positions: WDAY, ALGN, MIME, PEGA, CSGP, ESI, GWRE, ATRO, NATI,
For the details of Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bares+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bares Capital Management, Inc.
- Block Inc (SQ) - 4,366,505 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 2,509,963 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 2,902,633 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 4,903,185 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 12,848,888 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.49%
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 12,848,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 74.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,209,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,636,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPEL Inc (XPEL)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.32 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $72.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 560,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agilysys Inc (AGYS)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Agilysys Inc by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $54.21, with an estimated average price of $47.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 424,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Model N Inc (MODN)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Model N Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 567,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bares Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bares Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying