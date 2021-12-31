Bares Capital Management, Inc. Buys Redfin Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Sells Mimecast

Added Positions: RDFN, W, SFIX, PD, XPEL, AGYS, MODN, CMPR, FTCH, HSKA, ALRM, DESP, WOW, EVTC, ONTO,

RDFN, W, SFIX, PD, XPEL, AGYS, MODN, CMPR, FTCH, HSKA, ALRM, DESP, WOW, EVTC, ONTO, Reduced Positions: WDAY, ALGN, MIME, PEGA, CSGP, ESI, GWRE, ATRO, NATI,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Redfin Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, PagerDuty Inc, XPEL Inc, Agilysys Inc, sells Mimecast during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bares Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bares Capital Management, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Block Inc (SQ) - 4,366,505 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 2,509,963 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Wayfair Inc (W) - 2,902,633 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 4,903,185 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 12,848,888 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.49%

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 12,848,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 74.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,209,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,636,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.32 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $72.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 560,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Agilysys Inc by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $54.21, with an estimated average price of $47.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 424,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Model N Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 567,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.