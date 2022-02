Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Informatica Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson

Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Informatica Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Tesla Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells IHS Markit, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of 2021Q4, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1452 stocks with a total value of $94.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canada+pension+plan+investment+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,076,575 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% Informatica Inc (INFA) - 73,445,447 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 6,181,167 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - 97,607,178 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.71% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 3,226,185 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.66%

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 73,445,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 21,398,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,373,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 322.55%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 483,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 161.31%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,318,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Sportradar Group AG by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 97,607,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc by 224.80%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,299,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,804,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 756.34%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 951,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57.