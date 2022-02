Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Tesla Inc, , Uber Technologies Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Enbridge Inc, sells Tesla Inc, , Uber Technologies Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia. As of 2021Q4, Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1150 stocks with a total value of $70.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,184,301 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,379,904 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 25,750,483 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 27,352,261 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 12,249,748 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,035,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $271.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 366,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $281.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 296,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 635,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 199.20%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,050,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.299300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,184,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 269.10%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $349.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,851,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 425,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 103.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,296,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 401.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,947,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF. The sale prices were between $48.71 and $54.2, with an estimated average price of $52.22.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.88 and $112.73, with an estimated average price of $104.71.