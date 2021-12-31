Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Anaplan Inc, Sells , Coursera Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

New Purchases: PLAN, SPLK, FIVN, AMZN, DELL, NFLX, LZ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Anaplan Inc, Splunk Inc, Five9 Inc, sells , Coursera Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Ncino Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contour Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Contour Asset Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

News Corp (NWSA) - 12,156,933 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.83% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 992,711 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 3,381,904 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.75% CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 4,815,767 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.75% New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 1,428,816 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,774,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 679,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 573,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 20,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,207,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 1238.03%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 1,441,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 3,381,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc by 586.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 7,568,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 12,156,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 1376.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,935,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 4,815,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.