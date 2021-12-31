Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Anaplan Inc, Sells , Coursera Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

- New Purchases: PLAN, SPLK, FIVN, AMZN, DELL, NFLX, LZ,
- Added Positions: ZEN, Z, CCCS, NWSA, TRIP, CARG, AVYA, OUT, QRVO, GDOT, RDFN, WDAY, TOST, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: CDAY, MRVL, ZS, NCR, ZNGA, DISH, NEWR, XRX, ZM,
- Sold Out: CSOD, COUR, NCNO, CRUS, BL, ATVI, FRSH, FRSH,
For the details of Contour Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contour+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Contour Asset Management LLC
- News Corp (NWSA) - 12,156,933 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.83%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 992,711 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 3,381,904 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.75%
- CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 4,815,767 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.75%
- New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 1,428,816 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,774,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 679,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 573,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 20,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,207,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 1238.03%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 1,441,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 3,381,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc by 586.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 7,568,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: News Corp (NWSA)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 12,156,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 1376.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,935,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 4,815,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19.Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Contour Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Contour Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contour Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contour Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contour Asset Management LLC keeps buying