Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Workday Inc, Merck Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, Zynga Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Workday Inc, Merck Inc, Microsoft Corp, Pure Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 584 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) - 13,593,453 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.74% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 832,839 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,754 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.91% Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 16,562,141 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.58% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 844,140 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 513,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 6,962,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 213,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $577.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 110,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $124.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 504,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.156700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,117,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Mirion Technologies Inc by 224.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 13,593,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 401.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 16,562,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 547.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 940,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 503.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,091,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 849.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,516,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 9557.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 910,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35.