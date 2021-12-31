PFM Health Sciences, LP Buys Pfizer Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: PFE, IRTC, JNJ, BMRN, CAH, ANTM, INCY, OSH, IOBT, PRDS,

PFE, IRTC, JNJ, BMRN, CAH, ANTM, INCY, OSH, IOBT, PRDS, Added Positions: CTLT, CNC, NVRO, DVAX, SNDX, HRTX, PRAX, MRTX, LUNG, JNCE,

CTLT, CNC, NVRO, DVAX, SNDX, HRTX, PRAX, MRTX, LUNG, JNCE, Reduced Positions: LLY, HZNP, HCA, NBIX, GILD, MCK, IQV, MYGN, CYTK, NVAX, SGEN, EW, UNH, AERI, THC, DXCM, UHS, ADAP, TMO, ISEE, CANO, SOPH,

LLY, HZNP, HCA, NBIX, GILD, MCK, IQV, MYGN, CYTK, NVAX, SGEN, EW, UNH, AERI, THC, DXCM, UHS, ADAP, TMO, ISEE, CANO, SOPH, Sold Out: ALLO, STVN, SGHT, ZLAB, GH, AVIR, FSII, LFST, BIIB, DCPH, CERT, VECT, BYSI, SBTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFM Health Sciences, LP. As of 2021Q4, PFM Health Sciences, LP owns 67 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 3,431,010 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 2,940,255 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 916,496 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,091,840 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.07% Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 2,465,016 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,343,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 523,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.659400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 324,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.254000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 464,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 639,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $450.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 42,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 83.75%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 326,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 485,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 635,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 209,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Sight Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $27.36, with an estimated average price of $21.82.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.