Nomura Holdings Inc Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Aramark, Centene Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, VMware Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, sells Aramark, Centene Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Meta Platforms Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Holdings Inc. As of 2021Q4, Nomura Holdings Inc owns 2197 stocks with a total value of $39.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 33,704,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 19,201,410 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 521.41% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 5,216,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,498,700 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 9,675,200 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,316,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,928,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,696,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,279,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,089,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,292,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 521.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 19,201,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 7537.97%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 10,525,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 2238.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,383,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 48929.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,522,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,990,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 4166.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 753,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94.