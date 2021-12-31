Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. Buys Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, Affimed NV, F-star Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, Affimed NV, F-star Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P.
  1. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 2,164,801 shares, 71.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Affimed NV (AFMD) - 7,722,106 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. F-star Therapeutics Inc (FSTX) - 1,834,360 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)

Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 71.77%. The holding were 2,164,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Affimed NV (AFMD)

Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 7,722,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: F-star Therapeutics Inc (FSTX)

Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,834,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.



