Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. Buys Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, Affimed NV, F-star Therapeutics Inc

- Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 2,164,801 shares, 71.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affimed NV (AFMD) - 7,722,106 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- F-star Therapeutics Inc (FSTX) - 1,834,360 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 71.77%. The holding were 2,164,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affimed NV (AFMD)
Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 7,722,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: F-star Therapeutics Inc (FSTX)
Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,834,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.
